Two bowls—the Gator and Liberty—have been the favorites even before the team's sixth win but this week a new favorite is emerging.

With South Carolina officially clinching its bowl bid this season, the latest of three-straight bowl trips, it becomes a waiting game until the end of the season to see where the Gamecocks will be playing once the regular season is over.

It's not a question of if now, it's a question of where.

The new bowl the majority of national media outlets are predicting is the Belk Bowl, which is held annually at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Also see: Inside Saturday's snap count

That's a little tricky for the Gamecocks, though, being right up the road less than 100 miles away from Columbia. The bowl could opt to pass on South Carolina since the Gamecocks open next season in the same stadium against North Carolina.

The other two bowls that are in heavy contention are still the Gator Bowl, in Jacksonville and the Liberty held every year in Memphis.

Of those two the Gamecocks have played in the Liberty Bowl most recently, beating Houston under Steve Spurrier.

Also see: Recapping how Gamecock commits did this week in high school football

South Carolina will have two more games to bolster its win total with a trip to Clemson immediately on the horizon Saturday (7:00 p.m./ESPN) and a home game against Akron the weekend after.

A seventh win could vault them into that Gator Bowl, which has had representatives at almost every game already this season.

The bowl announcement will come after Dec. 1's game, usually on the Sunday after the College Football Playoff field is announced.

View the full projections below.

Also see: Insider notes from Saturday's win

Bowl Projections



Sporting News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Dec. 31)

CBS: Liberty Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 31)

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): Belk Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 29)

ESPN (Mitch Sherman): Belk Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Dec. 29)

Sports Illustrated: Belk Bowl vs. Duke (Dec. 29)

Saturday Down South: Belk Bowl vs. NC State (Dec. 29)

SB Nation: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. Northwestern (Dec. 31)