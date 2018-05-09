GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina recently debuted as No. 25 in ESPN.com's Way-Too-Early Top 25 and on Wednesday the organization picked their breakout player for each team.

Their choice for the Gamecocks? Redshirt sophomore guard Sadarius Hutcherson.

With Jake Bentley at quarterback and Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards at receiver, the Gamecocks' passing game has a chance to be special. But it needs protection, and it might have found a key in that respect in former defensive line recruit and current offensive tackle [sic ... Hutcherson is playing guard] standout Hutcherson, who was one of two offensive players of the spring. -- Alex Scarborough

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Hutcherson indeed shared offensive player of the spring honors with tight end K.C. Crosby and is a projected starter for the Gamecocks at right guard this season.

Hutcherson played in 10 games, making four starts, last season when he filled in for both Cory Helms and Donell Stanley at times due to injuries.

