GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina would lose the game 3-2 Sunday, giving them its first SEC-opening series loss since 2012.

Trailing by two in the fourth, Ridge Chapman plunked Jonathan India, who went all the way tot third on an errant pickoff throw before coming home on a sacrifice fly.

South Carolina fought tooth-and-nail in Sunday's rubber match against Florida, but in the end it came down to one pivotal moment.

“Our job is to go toe-to-toe with anybody, and we did that. We came up one run short today of winning the series. It doesn’t mean we haven’t gotten stronger. It doesn’t mean we’re not learning more about our team," head coach Mark Kingston said. "We’re getting better, we’re getting closer and we’re getting stronger as a team.”

Down 3-0, the Gamecocks (13-6, 1-2 SEC) put up two unanswered runs on a RBI single and a Jacob Olson solo home run. It was Olson's team-leading sixth home run and his second of the weekend.

Needing one run over the last three innings, the Gamecocks couldn't scratch any across against Gator closer Michael Byrne, who pitched 2.1 no-hit innings and pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam in the seventh.

South Carolina hit 2-for-16 with runners on base and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Despite out hitting Florida six to four, they'd strand 10 players on base.

“I think we just need to keep doing what we’re doing," Olson said. "We’re hitting the ball hard. I think we stick with it and it’ll start to fall.”

After a quality start for Ridge Chapman, who gave up three earned in four innings, the South Carolina bullpen would settle things down thanks to a dominant performance by former Gator Eddy Demurias.

Parker Coyne also picked up another scoreless inning Sunday, pushing his scoreless streak to 6.1 innings.

Demurias threw four scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one. He threw 56 pitches, 34 for strikes.

The Sunday starter last week came in for a few outs, getting out of a jam in the sixth and finished the game against his former teammates.

"I was just ready when my number was called because I knew it was going to be a tight game today," he said. "I threw the ball well. I attacked them and the result of the game wasn’t what we wanted but today’s game showed we could hang with anybody in the country.”

Sunday's loss makes it nine straight SEC series loss dating back to last season but this weekend's loss, while disappointing gives them something to build on moving forward.

The Gamecocks outscored and outhit the Gators over the course of the weekend, including putting up a season-high 16 hits Saturday and plating 15 runs.

"I thought our guys played hard today, played their hearts out today, they played to win," Kingston said. "I’d go to battle with that team everyday if we play like that.”

Player of the game: Eddy Demurias had his best outing of the year, pitching four shutout innings against his former team.

Pivotal moment: South Carolina got a solo shot in the sixth and put the next runner on but couldn't do anything else in the inning.

Up next: South Carolina travels to Charleston for a matchup with The Citadel Tuesday. First pitch from Joe Riley Park is scheduled for 7 p.m.