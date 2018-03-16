GamecockCentral.com

Friday's loss snaps a five-game win streak for South Carolina and marks the lowest run total since plating just one March 3 against Clemson.

The Gators would use timely hitting while South Carolina couldn't figure out starter Brady Singer, dropping game one to Florida 7-3 in an emotional contest Friday.

"Baseball is baseball. Things happen. Things go your way, things don’t go your way," catcher Chris Cullen said. "We have to bounce back, keep our heads on straight and get after it tomorrow.”

It started in the first inning after Brady Singer hit TJ Hopkins with a pitch. The two would exchange words on Hopkins's jog to first base and both benches were warned after that.

Head coach Mark Kingston, after already being warned, was ejected in the top of the fourth arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Scott Cline.

Carlos Cortes was tossed an inning later after striking out on a full count and slamming his bat on the ground. It was both Kingston's and Cortes's first ejections at South Carolina.

Per NCAA rules, Cortes will miss Saturday's game serving a one-game suspension for his ejection.

"One thing I will tell you is that I’ll always have my player’s back. Sometimes you need to exhibit that. I’m disappointed Carlos got thrown out later. I told the team if anybody gets thrown out it’s me. But I’ll never apologize for having their back.”

South Carolina's offense mustered just one run and two hits against starter Singer, who finished throwing six innings and striking out seven.

The Gamecocks (12-6, 0-1 SEC) put runners on in four of the first six innings but hit 1-for-9 over that span with runners on base.

“Brady singer is one of the best pitchers in the nation. He can run it up there with his velocity and that’s tough for any hitter really and he can back it up with three off-speed pitches he can throw wherever he wants. It was a combination of all his pitches working makes it real tough on a hitter.”

They'd finish hitting 2-for-15 with runners on and 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Florida would hit .400 with runners on and plated five runs over the course of three innings to take a lead it never gave up again.

Adam Hill had his roughest start since opening day, going just 4.2 innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits while walking five.

“It was a tough one for sure. I didn’t have a whole lot going for me," he said. "I was having to battle command issues and not throwing all my pitches consistently. I did my best to battle for my team and put us in a good spot later in the game.”

As a staff, the Gamecocks combined to walk seven batters.

Of the Gators' seven runners that came home, four got on base without a hit: three via the walk and another on a hit by pitch in the ninth.

“That’s too many," Kingston said. "That’s too many against anybody, but against the top team in the country it’s too many. Three (walks) is our cutoff for what we think is a good outing for our pitching.”

Chris Cullen and Jonah Bride would pick up RBIs. Both came as the Gamecocks tried to mount a furious late comeback with Cullen's coming on a solo home run and Bride's an inning later, singling to drive home a run.

For Cullen, it was his second home run of the year and first since opening weekend and could give the bottom of the lineup, which came into the weekend hitting .255, a spark.

“The top of the lineup’s been really good but our goal is to be really good one through nine," Kingston said. "We have the guys to do it, we just have to keep battling. That’s what we’ll do: keep battling.”

Player of the game: Coming in hitting .262, Cullen went 2-for-3 with a home run, his second of the year. It had one of just three RBI Friday night.

Turning point: Down four in the sixth, the Gamecocks had a chance to scratch back earlier with runners on the corners and two outs but Matt Williams flew out and ended the threat.

Up next: Game two is Saturday with first pitch at 4 p.m. Cody Morris will start for the Gamecocks.