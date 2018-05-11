GamecockCentral.com

With TJ Hopkins injured the Gamecocks struggled to put up runs consistently Friday, dropping the series opener 5-3 to Missouri.

Mark Kingston knows what helps make South Carolina’s offense get kick started, the only problem was it was unavailable on the bench Friday night and will be for the rest of the weekend.

“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. Be ready to go tomorrow, period,” Kingston said. “It’s the SEC; every game is tough. That’s a team coming in that had 30 wins and a top 30 RPI. Take your blow and be ready to go tomorrow.”

Also see: The latest on five-star Chris Steele

With Hopkins out Friday and out of commission the rest of the series with a back injury, the Gamecocks picked up 10 hits but mustered three runs, stranding 10 runners and hitting 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The only hit came in the fourth on a LT Tolbert RBI single to break a scoreless tie. After Missouri scored five straight runs, three off reliever Eddy Demurias, Hunter Taylor tried to make a game of it in the eighth.

He’d hit a two-run blast, his eighth of the year, but the Gamecocks couldn’t scratch across any more runs the rest of the game.

“It always sucks to lose like that. We had a great opportunity there,” he said. “We got on them early there, not with a lot of runs but one run. We managed to come back at the end but not enough. We just have to use that as motivation the next two games.”

Also see: Baseball hosting big-time commitment this weekend

The three runs were the second-fewest over the team’s last 10 conference games. Kingston admitted the team’s going to have to “figure out ways to win without (Hopkins),” who is hitting .339 in 32 games this season.

Part of the solution could be Noah Campbell, who hit 2-for-5 Friday in Hopkins’s leadoff spot and played left field for the first time in his career.

The freshman switch hitter is still rehabbing a broken finger and just started hitting from the right side again this week.

“I’m feeling a lot better. I’ve just been trying to grind through my broken finger,” he said. “It’s been getting a lot better. Obviously I couldn’t hit right-handed, but as you saw tonight I was able to. It’s getting a lot better.”

Click for Friday's box score

Missouri would be shut down through the first four innings but strike for three in the fifth and two more an inning later.

After starter Logan Chapman (3-1, 4.67 ERA) tossed four scoreless innings, he’d hit trouble in the fifth putting the first two batters on. He’d He'd get pulled with one out in the inning with Eddy Demurias coming in from the bullpen, and he’d give up three singles to the first four batters he faced.

For Chapman, he'd strike out five and is now 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA since joining the weekend rotation, getting pulled after scattering two hits and three walks on 72 pitches.

“That’s the number where you really have to watch him closely,” Kingston said of Chapman’s pitch count. “Don’t discount that it was 92 degrees out there, so guys were working hard out there in the heat and that factored into it as well. Logan gave us a good outing tonight. No issues with that.”

Also see: Full updates and analysis from Founders Park

Player of the game: John Gilreath pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, giving up a walk and a hit while striking out three. Over his last two outings he's pitched four scoreless innings, has a 1.00 WHIP and six strikeouts.

“I think he’s definitely making progress and that’s something we’ll need down the stretch," Kingston said.

Pivotal moment: Down two runs at the time, the Gamecocks put two runners on base with no outs and loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Justin Row struck out on a full count to end the threat.

Up next: South Carolina tries to even the series Saturday in game two. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. with Adam Hill (5-5, 4. 58 ERA) scheduled to start for the Gamecocks. Senior day festivities start at 3:35 p.m.