It took awhile, but South Carolina baseball found another offensive outburst late.

The Gamecocks captured game one of their three-game series at Missouri 10-2 Friday night, getting tremendous relief pitching from Ty Good, Garrett Gainey, Parker Marlatt and Tyler Dean along with a five-run eighth inning to put the Tigers away. It was the fourth consecutive game with double-digit runs for the Gamecocks, making it 48 over the last four games and 33 over the last three in conference play.

South Carolina (31-14, 12-10 SEC) briefly trailed 2-1 after starting pitcher Roman Kimball only recorded three outs and allowed back-to-back solo home runs leading off the second inning, but Good jogged in from the bullpen and quelled Missouri’s (20-27, 6-16 SEC) for four innings.

This was the third consecutive Friday he has followed Kimball with strong relief work to give South Carolina a chance to win, totaling up 11 ⅔ innings with just four earned runs allowed against Arkansas, Kentucky and now Missouri. Those four innings were crucial, both to stabilize the game and save bullpen arms for the rest of the weekend after Kimball’s abbreviated outing.

“Hopefully it doesn't catch up to us,” head coach Mark Kingston said about Kimball’s short outing on the in-game SEC Network interview. “We need some length out of Ty for sure. We'll go pitcher-to-pitcher after that."

Needed it, and got it.

Ethan Petry’s 17th home run of the season leading off the third inning quickly erased the deficit, and his fellow preseason All-American Cole Messina stepped up with a key two-run double inside the third base bag in the fifth to give the visitors a 4-2 advantage.

It was not the biggest knock of Messina’s night, though.

After the Gamecocks tacked on another run in the sixth on Talmadge LeCroy’s second RBI single of the night and Gainey pitched around traffic for scoreless sixth and seventh innings, the offense finally took over.

An Austin Brinling RBI single made it 6-2 and following back-to-back Missouri infield errors — the latter of which scored a run when Parker Noland’s bouncing ball skipped over third baseman Justin Colon’s glove into left field — Messina delivered the knockout blow.

He crushed his second opposite field three-run home run in a little bit over 48 hours, adding to his blast against East Tennessee State with another one deep into the Taylor Stadium night to make it 10-2 Gamecocks. It was his 13th home run of the season, and clinched another double-digit scoring game offensively with two innings to spare.

The victory evened South Carolina’s record in SEC series openers at 4-4 and took it to two games over .500 in league play for the first time since it started 4-2 back in March.

Eli Jones will toe the rubber for the Gamecocks in game two of the series, looking to clinch back-to-back SEC series wins for his team for the first time in 2024, and deliver a bounceback start personally after struggling against Kentucky last Saturday.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

****************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).