GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks regional championship game postponed

South Carolina's regional championship game, originally scheduled for Sunday, will not be played until Monday afternoon.

Due to heavy rains in the Greenville area that caused an over five-hour delay Sunday, the Gamecocks will now face either UNCW or ECU at 1 p.m. Monday.

With a win, the Gamecocks will advance to the Super Regionals and if they lose the first game a winner-take-all game will be played at 5 p.m. if necessary.

The Seahawks and Pirates were delayed in the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday. South Carolina hasn't named a starter for Monday's game.

