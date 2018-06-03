GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina's regional championship game, originally scheduled for Sunday, will not be played until Monday afternoon.

Due to heavy rains in the Greenville area that caused an over five-hour delay Sunday, the Gamecocks will now face either UNCW or ECU at 1 p.m. Monday.

With a win, the Gamecocks will advance to the Super Regionals and if they lose the first game a winner-take-all game will be played at 5 p.m. if necessary.

The Seahawks and Pirates were delayed in the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday. South Carolina hasn't named a starter for Monday's game.