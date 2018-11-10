Florida scored 21 unanswered points as the Gamecocks went conservative offensively and the Gators ultimately pulled out a 35-31 win.

The Gamecocks were up 31-14 late in the third quarter against a ranked team and cruising to what would have been the first road win against a ranked opponent.

GAINESVILLE, FLA.—Everything was set up for South Carolina to have a signature win under Will Muschamp.

Thanks to Jake Bentley, the Gamecocks got off to an incredibly fast start. They scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, both passes to tight ends Jacob August and Kyle Markway.

Also see: Insider notes on one of the newest baseball commitment

Bentley went 9-for-10 on those drives with 98 yards and two touchdown passes, finishing the half 14-for-18 with 129 yards and tacking on another rushing touchdown.

Florida would make it a game, though, scoring on back-to-back drives to tie the game. The Gators opted for a lot of screens and read options, before Bentley's rushing touchdown made it a seven-point game at halftime.

After playing conservative to end the half, South Carolina would hold Florida on its first possession out of the break with Evan McPherson missing a 41-yard field goal.

After a quick three and out, Florida muffed a punt. The Gamecocks recovered and capitalized with a Parker White 43-yard field goal, effectively at least a six-point swing after the turnover.

Also see: Full updates from Gainesville

Rico Dowdle extended the lead in the third quarter. After a punt backed the Gamecocks up inside their own 10-yard line, Deebo Samuel took a slant 89 yards to set up Dowdle's four-yard score.

The 89-yard completion was the seventh-longest pass play in school history.

Florida would make it a game again, however, going 75 yards in 10 plays and making it a two-score game again after an 18-yard touchdown pass.

That would be the first of three unanswered touchdowns by the Gators.



The Gators used a fourth down conversion from the Gamecocks' one-yard line with just over four minutes left to take a lead they didn't relinquish.

The Gamecocks couldn't put together a game-winning drive late as Bentley threw an interception on the team's final drive.

The Gators put up 533 yards offensively, 370 on the ground. It's the most rushing yards given up under Will Muschamp.

Also see : PFF Florida preview

Up next: South Carolina returns home for a night game against UT Chattanooga