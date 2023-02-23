KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Kierra Fletcher finished in transition after scooping up a loose ball in the final minute of the third quarter, it all but locked up number seven.

Seven, as in, a seventh SEC regular season championship in program history for South Carolina women’s basketball.

There were still over 10 minutes left in the game, but the bucket plus the ensuing free throw gave Fletcher both her season-high in points — 15 — and South Carolina its largest lead of the game — 18.

The Gamecocks entered Thompson-Boling Arena just one win away from finishing out both a perfect road record and clinching the title, and finished off both in resounding fashion with a 73-60 win for just the program’s fourth all-time win in 27 road games at Tennessee.

"I think it's just about staying composed," Fletcher said. "We don't really get rattled ever. We're always confident in ourselves, and we know that we are the best team in the country. Sometimes it takes us a little bit to get going."

South Carolina (28-0, 15-0) has won 34 consecutive games overall and just needs one more win to secure the first undefeated regular season in school history. It took care of Tennessee (20-10, 12-3 SEC) with its typical smothering defense, course correcting after some early struggles. The Gamecocks trailed by as many as 10 points midway through the second quarter, but flipped the script thanks to three extended shutout streaks.

First — and most forcefully — a 17-0 run late in the first half that gave the visitors the lead. Tennessee went over six minutes without scoring a point, while Fletcher and Zia Cooke. picked up the scoring load at the other end of the floor. Cooke did not make a field goal in the first 14 minutes of action, but knocked down three in a furious flurry to bring her team back into it.

The most fitting play of all capped it off; Brea Beal grabbing her own rebound off a missed free throw and laying it back up for two points. It was fitting both of her team’s offensive rebounding identity and also of her own performance. Beal snagged 10 rebounds, accounting for her second career double-double and coming closer to her career-high for rebounds in a game of 13.

"I think for them it was just physicality and being agressive when they were going to the basket," Beal said. "We were able to make that adjustment and avoid more fouls. I think it was really just an adjustment that we made."

That was one run, the first big punch. Then there was a 9-0 spurt in the third quarter, taking the lead into double-digits for the first time. Tennessee went 2:24 without scoring, and Fletcher scored five of the points in the run herself. And then to end the third quarter, again triggered by five Fletcher points, an 8-0 run which accounted for 3:18 off the board.

Put the three runs together and you get three stretches of play totaling a 34-0 South Carolina advantage across 12:09 of action, more than 30 percent of the game.

"I wanted to play a lot of people and get them early to see how we could exploit some mismatches," Dawn Staley said. "And I wanted to give Rickea different looks, because I knew she would be a matchup nightmare because she can just score so well and she's real crafty with the basketball. Obviously we didn't do a great job on her because she had her way, but we just tried to control what the others' contributions were and hope that we keep them under control."

Tennessee did make a late push, led by superstar Rickea Jackson’s sensational performance. She scored six points on three consecutive drives early in the fourth quarter and 21 in total for the game. At one point the Volunteers drew as close as eight points and briefly threw a spanner into the coronation, but the experienced, poised Gamecocks gathered themselves and took over down the stretch.

South Carolina will host Georgia on Sunday at noon, the final game of the regular season with a chance to win the title outright.

"We told the team we clinched at least a tie of it, but we want to win it outright and our team wants to win it outright," Staley said. "And we control that. We have a tough Georgia team coming into our place on an emotional day for day, senior day. I hope that they can muster up enough gall to get it done."



