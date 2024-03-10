GREENVILLE, S.C. —Fulwiley, and fisticuffs

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball cut down more nets in the SEC Championship Game, beating No. 8 LSU 79-72 in the title game behind a scintillating career-high 22-point MiLaysia Fulwiley performance.

But that was not the story. It should have been the headline from another excellent display for college basketball, but it sucked the oxygen out of Bon Secours Wellness Arena and turned it into a surreal, hazy final minutes.

With 2:08 to go in the fourth quarter of another instant classic between the two superpowers, Fulwiley picked up a steal before getting wrapped up hard by LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson. The LSU guard held on a little bit too long and after what was already 38 brutally physical minutes of basketball, carnage broke out.

Johnson initiated a shove on Ashlyn Watkins. Kamilla Cardoso quickly re-talliated by knocking Johnson clean to the court. Dawn Staley and Kim Mulkey were at each other’s faces, cops jumped on the floor along with one fan, and a thrilling game dissolved into an ugly scene. By the time the dust settled after an official review which last 18 minutes and felt like as many hours, all players on both benches except for Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin received ejections, while Cardoso was also ejected and Johnson received an intentional foul.

Both sides hit their two technical free throws to create an even exchange of points out of the entire fracas, but now the question about suspensions and discipline for the NCAA Tournament will loom as the Gamecocks ended the game with just six available bodies and the Tigers only had five.

From what almost felt like a secondary basketball sense as the clock ticked into the final minutes, a foul on LSU’s Angel Reese with 35.7 seconds remaining all but iced the game when she brought down Feagin on a box out attempt with just 0.2 seconds on the shot clock. The Tigers were set to get the ball back down just five points with plenty of time for a rally, but Feagin knocked down both free throws to extend it to a three-possession game.

Hailey Van Lith missed one final three-point attempt to put a lid on things, and South Carolina clinched its eighth SEC Tournament title in program history.

And even through the celebrations of the accomplishments, a cloud will hang over both programs and universities in the 12 remaining days until the NCAA Tournament starts.

