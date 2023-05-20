The momentum from game capitulated immediately, and while South Carolina baseball briefly had the victorious feeling back in its dugout after taking the first game of the doubleheader against Tennessee, it ultimately failed in its weekend objective.

The Gamecocks dropped the rubber game of the series against the Volunteers 12-1, confirming their fourth consecutive series loss and fifth in the last six weekends to close the regular season. The loss leaves South Carolina (38-17, 16-13 SEC) likely on the outside looking in of the bubble to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament, the final hammer blow in a regular season capitulation.

It also dropped South Carolina down one line on the SEC Tournament seeding bracket, placing its final spot in the conference pecking order at No. 6 with a first-round matchup in Hoover against No. 11 seed Georgia on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

"We'd love to go play great at the SEC Tournament," Mark Kingston said. "But we know that the NCAA Tournament is of bigger value than the SEC Tournament. We're going to play the best we can next week in can in Hoover. I've always talked to Coach Tanner as well about how to approach certain things in this league with the touranment and NCAA Tournament. And at the end of the day, the NCAA Tournament is king."

Both teams missed big scoring chances in the first three innings, with the Gamecocks failing to plate a runner after putting the first two runners on in the second inning and Tennessee (38-18, 16-14 SEC) doing the same in the third inning. Matthew Becker and Drew Beam looked set for a pitcher’s duel similar to the one Jack Mahoney and Chase Dollander had in the opener, but defense proved to be the difference in the fourth inning.

Tennessee designated hitter Griffin Merritt reached on a lead-off error by Talmadge LeCroy, and ended up coming around to score on a Zane Denton RBI base hit up the middle. A second run crossed when Will Tippett juggled a bouncer at second base for the second error of the inning, and Maui Ahuna struck the crucial blow with a two-run double down the line to double the advantage.

"You saw how the bullpen fared after that," Kingston said when asked if he considered going to the bullpen earlier. "There's certain guys that we just know we have to get some length out of."

By the time Becker departed the mound he was down 4-0, but three of the runs were unearned in a bad luck start. Cole Messina provided a temporary power surge in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run, but it never materialized into anything resembling a comeback. Tennessee tacked on two more runs thanks to solo home runs from Merritt and Cal Stark in the fifth and sixth innings respectively, then broke the game open with five runs in the seventh.

South Carolina finished the regular season 26-7 at Founders Park.

"It's the same team as everyone watched the first two and a half months of the season," Mahoney said. "We get it, it's super easy to get frustrated right now. If you were inside that locker room, you would understand that we're all very frustrated."

