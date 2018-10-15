SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL

Frank Martin did not take any questions on the topic, but did open his first press conference of the season discussing Jermaine Cousinard's status with the team.

Cousinard has been dealing with an academic situation since arriving on campus and while Martin didn't directly say what he was dealing with did offer a little clarification.

Also see: What Frank Martin said in his first preseason press conference

"I'm not going to speak about someone's academic situation in public," Martin said. "If he was a non-qualifier, he would have never been admitted to school, ok? The SEC has a policy against that. But there is something there that's being dealt with."

Cousinard has been dealing with that since he enrolled at South Carolina, spending some time away from campus over the summer and coming back to school before the fall semester started in August.

Right now there is no timetable, Martin said, for an ultimate resolution.

"It's not a decision i'm in control of," he said. "If I find anything out, I'll let you guys know yay, nay or whatever. It's something that's out of my control and out of our campus control."

Also see: Gamecock quarterback commit enjoys latest visit

Originally from Illinois, Cousinard was the first commitment in the Gamecocks' 2018 recruiting class, a three-star prospect from Montverde Academy in Florida.

He's on campus now and is practicing with the team in preparation for South Carolina's exhibition later this month before the season starts in November.

Martin has been incredibly complimentary of Cousinard and the entire 2018 class, saying how fast the freshmen are catching on to what the Gamecocks do systematically.

"He's awesome," Martin said. "Just like the other freshmen the last five days his head's been spinning trying to figure out why we defend why we defend."

*** Current subscribers: To discuss this story, head over to The Insiders Forum, our private, members-only message board!

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!