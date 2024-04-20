South Carolina entered the 2nd game of Saturday's doubleheader with a huge opportunity to pull off an SEC series win against the #2 Arkansas Razorbacks after winning the first match-up Saturday and creating a rubber match scenario. Instead, South Carolina found themselves once again on the wrong side of an SEC series with a 9-6 loss, putting their overall record at 27-13 and their conference record at an even 9-9, with 2 series wins (Vanderbilt and Florida) and 4 series losses (Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Arkansas). Things don't get any easier with #3 Kentucky coming to town next weekend.

Today, the Razorbacks struck first in the second inning after a series of mishaps by the Gamecocks, including a costly throwing error and a loaded base scenario that Arkansas did not hesitate to exploit. The visiting Razorbacks scored three runs off a groundout, a wild pitch, and a double, setting a 3-0 lead that they wouldn't relinquish for the rest of the game.

In response, South Carolina's offense sparked briefly in the third inning when Cole Messina hit a crucial RBI double, marking his 100th career RBI. This milestone, however, was overshadowed by the team's overall inability to sustain offensive momentum. The Gamecocks struggled to capitalize on their opportunities, a theme that persisted throughout the game. Two more doubles from Lee Ellis and Austin Brinling in the 5th briefly cut the lead to 1, but that was short-lived.

Arkansas continued to extend their lead in a decisive seventh inning where they added five more runs. This surge was propelled by a combination of aggressive hitting and South Carolina's bullpen difficulties, with Tyler Pitzer and Michael Polk unable to contain the Razorbacks' hitters. Notably, a double from Arkansas RF Kendall Diggs was a key blow, driving in two runs and essentially sealing the fate of the game.

Arkansas proved throughout the weekend that their pitching staff is one of the best in the country, holding the Gamecocks to 1 run on Friday and piecing together a solid outing in the deciding game this afternoon after starter Brady Tygart pitched 6 innings giving up just 4 hits and 2 runs. Perhaps nothing emphasizes the collective effort on the mound better than the fact that All-American Ethan Petry went hitless this weekend.

South Carolina proved this weekend they belonged on the field with the #2 team in the country, but the clutch moments still seem to be in short supply at the plate for the Gamecocks, and while they had their opportunities, at some point they'll have to come through with those if this season is going to be remembered for anything other than a couple of nice wins.

Next up: The Gamecocks hold serve with the Game Two win, but they'll need to regroup quickly with #3 Kentucky coming to town next week for another opportunity to impress the potential post-season metrics. That series will kick off on Friday at 7 pm at Founder's Park.