GamecockCentral.com

Miami (Fla.) Miami Norland class of 2020 four-star offensive tackle Issiah Walker, a South Carolina commit, debuted as the No. 181 overall prospect in the newly released Rivals250 on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Walker chose the Gamecocks in May over offers from Florida, Kentucky and South Florida. The Gators continue to pursue Walker, who camped at USC earlier this month.

Three well-known in-state targets also made the first edition of the Rivals250 as Columbia (S.C.) Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch checks in at No. 70, Conway (S.C.) defensive end Tonka Hemingway is No. 186, and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) quarterback Luke Doty checks in at No. 242. Both have offers from, and are heavily considering, the Gamecocks.

A prospect with a South Carolina connection and familiar last name checks in at No. 51 on the list in defensive end Demon Clowney, the cousin of Gamecock Great Jadeveon Clowney.

Several targets from North Carolina who the Gamecocks have offered and have reciprocated interest are also on the list including WR Porter Rooks (32), DE Desmond Evans (68), DE Jacolbe Cowan (125), WR Michael Wyman (156), WR Ray Grier (167) and DE Kedrick Bingley-Jones (222).

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs, who has consistently had the Gamecocks in his top group, checks in at No. 95.

