After Game One ended in dramatic fashion, South Carolina handled their business in Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader with a 12-2 trouncing of Georgia in a run rule win in 7 innings to secure the series win heading into a Sunday sweep opportunity. A 7-run 5th inning was the difference here and Noah Hall pitched all 7 innings to earn the win and secure the pitching depth heading into Sunday.

Petry Pummels Home 5 Runs

Ethan Petry sealed the deal this afternoon with a 3-run homerun in the top of the 5th, that lead off a 7 run inning, extending the Gamecocks’ run count to the game total of 12 and burying the bulldogs for good. Those 3 were part of a 5 RBI afternoon for Petry who continues to be one of South Carolina’s most consistent and dangerous hitters, especially with runners on base.

Hall Humbles Bulldogs

Noah Hall pitched a 7-inning complete game, giving up just two runs on seven hits and converting five strikeouts, including two Ks in the bottom of the 7th to shut the door on UGA and end the game on a run rule, due to the double header. With the win, Hall improves to 4-0 and continues to cement his status as an absolute top flight veteran SEC starter. It’ll continue to be crucial for the Gamecocks to be able to rely on Hall to hold down the fort for essential Saturday games that allow SC to save their deep pitching rotation for Sundays, many of which will be series deciding as the schedule picks up in intensity.

Up Next