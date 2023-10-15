Things progressed quickly this week after 4-star Jalewis Solomon decommitted from Auburn, visited South Carolina, and locked down a new pledge to the Gamecocks all in a matter of days. The 6'1" 190 lb ATH is one of the top prospects in the country, currently sitting at a 5.9 rating and solidly entrenched in the Rivals100.

Solomon is likely to play DB at the next level, with Torrian Gray as his primary recruiter throughout the process, but he does have the flexibility to potentially contribute on offense as well. This is exemplified by his junior season, where he caught 86 passes for over 1000 yards while also compiling nearly 30 tackles and 3 INTs on defense.

The announcement comes after Shane Beamer tweeted a #WelcomeHome tweet earlier in the day on Sunday, following an important recruiting weekend for the 2024 and 2025 classes. Solomon becomes the 16th commitment for the Gamecocks' 2024 class, and the 11th 4-star or higher, pushing South Carolina back near the top 25 in Rivals' rankings at #27.



