This one was never really in question. The Gamecocks jumped all over Miami (OH) starter Peyton Olejnik who gave up 5 runs in the first inning, before being pulled before one frame was gone after the Gamecocks lineup batted around in their half of the first. South Carolina ultimately scored 7 runs to lead things off, and never really looked back from there, exploding for 5 more runs in the 4th, and once again batting around the full lineup. South Carolina added a couple more insurance runs in the 6th before the mercy rule took effect to end the game after 7 innings.

While usually, you'd expect a game like this to be filled with power shots and multi-RBI hits, this one had a bit more to do with patience at the plate, with the Gamecocks earning 16 walks against a whopping 7 Redhawks pitchers. In fact, South Carolina had zero home runs in this one. That said, Dylan Brewer (2 RBIs), Gavin Casas (2 RBIs), and Cole Messina (3 RBIs) still mixed in some clutch hitting that will come in handy against more complete pitching staffs. It's strange to say it in a game like this, but the Gamecocks still only hit 4-14 (.286) with runners in scoring position, so the margin could've been even worse.

From a pitching perspective, it's hard to ask for a much better pieced-together performance than what we saw today from the Gamecock staff. Combined, the pitchers combined for 7 IP, 0 Hits, 4 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts. It was a truly dominant collective no-hit performance, just the 8th no-hitter in school history.

There's much to discuss surrounding the return of P Roman Kimball, who struck out 5 batters in 2 innings in his first outing since last season's Tommy John's surgery, and while his emotional return also led to 3 walks, there's little question that Kimball has the potential to be downright dominant if he gets back to full speed.

The first reliever out of the pen, Ty Good showed his own potential in the subsequent 2 innings. The former CofC starter gave up no hits, struck out two, and walked none. It's likely we will see Good start or greatly contribute his fair share of games even once Kimball is no longer on a pitch count like he was today.



Next up: The Gamecocks host the in-state Winthrop Eagles for a Tuesday matchup at Founders Park. First pitch is at 4 pm EST