One of the most decorated senior classes in college basketball history celebrated its senior day by doing exactly what it always does.

Win.

The group of Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, Victaria Saxton, Olivia Thompson, Victaria Saxton and Kierra Fletcher were honored with a ceremony pre-game.

There were tears, there were hugs, there were photos, and then there was basketball.

The seniors combined to score 57 points as South Carolina beat Georgia 73-63 to complete the first perfect regular season in school history. The Gamecocks have now won 35 games in a row, 41 in a row at home and won the SEC regular season championship outright with an unblemished mark in conference play for the third time in program history.

Boston scored just four points in South Carolina’s (29-0, 16-0 SEC) 68-51 win at Georgia (20-10, 9-7 SEC) on Jan 2., frequently facing triple and even quadruple teams down low. She wasted no time blowing past that total on Sunday, scoring four points in the first three minutes and 11 in a dominant first quarter. She led all scorers for the day with 25 points, and Cooke added in 12 points.

"I think coach emphasized just getting the ball inside and trying to get paint points," Boston said. "I was just trying to make sure that I demanded the ball."

Georgia’s Diamond Battles helped keep her team in the game for most of the afternoon. The Bulldogs entered play on a five-game winning streak and with a likely NCAA Tournament bid in tow, and provided several of the same problems they did in the January meeting. Between Battles, a tight defense that forced 14 turnovers and a tightly-officiated game that featured 30 total foul calls, Georgia managed to stay in striking distance.

It took a big second half performance from one of the regular rotation players not celebrating their senior day, Kamilla Cardoso. The Brazilian forward did not score in the first half, but ripped off 13 points in the second half with her typical mix of in-tight post catches and physical play to earn trips to the free throw line. Cardoso’s performance helped spell Boston while she sat with foul trouble in the third quarter, and it knocked some momentum out of the Georgia bench.

WIth time running down in the fourth quarter Dawn Staley put Thompson into the game, and she got a standing ovation from 18,000 people as her four years in Columbia were faithfully acknowledged.

"It was seven of them to juggle, really," Staley said. "I did want to get them in and out of the game so the crowd could appreciate them. It was a juggling match."

And for one final time, Staley subbed Cooke, Beal and Boston out together to a thunderous ovation as the 10-point win was secured.

"This team is used to being in pressure situations, and they respond," Staley said. "They have done what you would ask from the game, and you want them to be rewarded for that."



