GamecockCentral.com

The machines even made the trip up to Nashville for the series win over Vanderbilt, and that spawned the creation of a Twitter account, @ USCMachines , to show the team’s appreciation.

After a rough three-game losing streak, head coach Mark Kingston brought back in the program’s pitching machines to hit off in practice.

Fresh off back-to-back series wins over two Top 25 teams, South Carolina’s taking a brand new swagger, confidence and Twitter account into a big series this weekend against a top 5 Ole Miss squad.

“I think that’s been a really big key in our at-bats and our overall hitting,” TJ Hopkins said. “He was right that our bats got slow and our reactions were slow. I love hitting off the machine. I wish I’d learned that two years ago. I’m a really big believer in that machine.”

Hopkins joked the account is run by Jacob Olson, who doesn’t have a personal Twitter and doesn’t believe in using the social media site.

Regardless of who’s running the account, the machines seem to be working. Since they were reintroduced in practice, the Gamecocks are 6-1 and averaging 8.4 runs per game.

They’ve been used a lot this week without a midweek game, with the Gamecocks (26-18, 11-10 SEC) trying to keep momentum without the benefit of a game before hosting the Rebels (35-11, 12-9 SEC).

“We’re still practicing all week,” Olson said. “We didn’t have a midweek, but at the end of the day we’re still rolling off the momentum we had this weekend. We’re just going to take that into tomorrow.”

South Carolina didn’t have a game in the midweek with players going through final exams, but the team’s worked out both Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for this weekend’s series.

“In exam week you have to give guys a little space. You have to give them the opportunity to do well academically,” Kingston said. “You have to balance that so that they’re ready Friday night against Ole Miss.”

Game times (starting Friday): 7 p.m./4 p.m./12 p.m.

Probable pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first):

Friday: RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 4.53 ERA) vs. LHP Ryan Rolison (6-3, 3.26 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Adam Hill (4-5, 4.94 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Feigl (7-3, 3.38 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP James McArthur (5-0, 3.93 ERA)

Scouting report

Ole Miss comes in ranked as high as No. 4 in the country fresh off a series win over LSU.

The Rebels come in hitting .301 as a team and averaging just over seven runs per game with a slugging percentage of .473. Their pitching’s been very solid with a 3.55 team ERA and averaging 9.4 strikeouts per game.

“They’re a complete team. They hit over .300 as a team, they steal a lot of bases, they field at a .980 clip, which is elite level,” Kingston said. “Their pitching, under 3.5 at this point, so it’s a complete team. You have to play really good baseball to beat them. We’re going to have to be at our best.”

In their own words

Mark Kingston on playing a pivotal series at home: “At some point the tide will turn. It has and we have a big series. There’s no pressure. This is just we get to play baseball in front of 8,242 hopefully in the greatest stadium in America…That’s why you become a Gamecock.”

Mark Kingston on Adam Hill’s struggles: “We think he was primed this year to have a great junior season. He missed most of the fall making sure he would be fresh and ready for the spring…We all expected, including Adam, to have a dominant year. At times he’s been dominant but just hasn’t been every start like you’d hope.”

Jacob Olson on hitting off the pitching machine: “if your swing’s long, you’re not going to hit that machine. It teaches you to be short and I think it’s good for us.”