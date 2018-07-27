GamecockCentral.com

Maik Kotsar, A.J. Lawson and Hassani Gravett laughed as they passed the ball around with a horde of children sprinting back and forth, trying to steal the ball.

Kotsar caught a lob pass and started to dribble, only to be stripped of the ball. He laughed as the group of children the Gamecocks were volunteering with cheered.

Then, the whistle blew and the kids rotated to another station as part of South Carolina basketball’s annual 8K in 8 Days promotion.

“It’s fantastic. Just to come here and bring a smile to some of these kids faces,” Kotsar said. “It feels amazing each and every day.”

Also see: Insider break down of South Carolina's matchup with with Missouri

The annual community outreach initiative takes place over eight days with players of the men’s basketball team trying to meet and engage with over 8,000 fans in Columbia.

They’ve already made stops at a local YMCA, the Salvation Army, Oliver Gospel Mission Thirft Store, St. Andrews Park and the Palmetto Children’s hospital before entertaining children at Polo Road Park Friday afternoon.

Almost the entire team made an appearance, running different drills with the participants who had a chance to marvel at some of the players’ heights.

“It’s amazing just to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. They look up to some of the basketball players,” Kotsar said. “Just to see their eyes start to glow when they see us, even if they don’t know who we are, they see how tall they are and they’re like, ‘Wow.’”

Also see: Latest recruiting scoop and team intel before preseason camp

The 8K in 8 Days event will stretch into the beginning of August with the team scheduled to make a few more appearances over the next week.

Without a lot of time on the court right now since the team is only going through offseason drills, this event gives the Gamecock newcomers a chance to gel and bond with some of the veterans on the team.

“I think events like this and pretty much anything we do as a team builds our chemistry. I think pretty much every event is useful for the team.”