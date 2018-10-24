The NCAA ultimately shot down idea but Martin said the Gamecocks want to do something else to benefit the community since they couldn’t have the exhibition game, although they don't know what that will be yet.

They would play an exhibition game for charity with proceeds going to hurricane relief efforts.

After Hurricane Florence ravaged parts of North Carolina in late September, Frank Martin and UNC’s Roy Williams hatched an idea.

“Those conversations have been held internally to figure out what can be done, because it’s most needed,” Martin said. “I was extremely disappointed that we were not allowed to do that.”

The Gamecocks were in talks with North Carolina to play that exhibition game in Charlotte before the NCAA said the two teams wouldn’t be able to.

In college basketball teams are allowed to play two exhibition games in the preseason and were usually allowed to petition the NCAA to play an added exhibition game for charity.

Right now South Carolina has an exhibition scheduled against Augusta Oct. 26 and a closed-door scrimmage against Virginia Tech as well.

The rule changed this year, Martin said, and the two coaches found out after already having discussed playing a game.

“I don’t know what it was but I never heard of the ruling on that change,” Martin said. “The language, it was changed. Basically you’re not allowed to file a waiver to play an additional exhibition game.”

The Gamecocks played in a similar game last year against the Hokies, a public exhibition game to raise money for hurricane relief for communities in Puerto Rico and Florida.

This year Martin and the Tar Heels went to the NCAA asking for permission and were told to not apply for a waiver because the governing body would not grant it.

Both coaches expressed dismay in not being able to submit a waiver, saying it would have been a great opportunity to see both teams play in a neutral site venue.

“There was no wavier to file because why are you going go file a waiver that’s not going to be heard? The conversations where had. We asked for permission,” Martin said. “We were told don’t waste your time, weren’t going to approve it, basically. It’s disappointing because I think it would have been a great deal. I have no doubt in my mind we would have sold out that arena in Charlotte.”

