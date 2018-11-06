Since then, the Gamecocks have been putting together contingency plans in case more guys go down and that could mean bringing Shi Smith over some to play cornerback.

South Carolina lost two safeties for the year over the course of Saturday’s win over Ole Miss meaning the Gamecocks are incredibly thin at that position with four games still left to play.

“I watched him in high school. He was a really good defensive back at Union,” Muschamp said. “He has good coverage skills and ball skills down the field, ball judgment down the field. He’s tough and can tackle and plays special teams for us.”



Also see: Full recap of Will Muschamp's weekly press conference

Smith has started six games this season at wide receiver and is the team’s third-leading receiver with 24 catches for 396 yards and two touchdowns but played defensive back in high school before focusing solely on the offensive side of things in college.

He’s still working with the offensive unit this week but the coaching staff wanted to prepare him just in case his services were needed on defense against Florida.

“We just met with him to mentally prepare him,” Muschamp said. “It’s not as much about repping him but getting him to our sidelines and if we get in a jam being able to communicate with him on the things he needs to do. He’ll be fine.”

Also see: What the players said leading up to this weekend's Florida game

The Gamecocks currently have three players healthy that have logged snaps at safety this season—RJ Roderick, Jaylin Dickerson and Steven Montac—and have been preparing a few other guys in the defensive backfield to play back there as well.

Rashad Fenton, who played a handful of snaps Saturday at safety is a guy they’re getting ready back there just in case while also trying to bring along freshman Jonathan Gipson, who hasn’t played a snap this season.

Fenton is a fixture in the starting lineup at corner and said he feels really comfortable with the base defensive schemes which he said should help him if he does need to move back there.

“Jonathan will be prepared to go. Obviously Rashad Fenton gives us a little flexibility,” Muschamp said. “He repped with me today in individual and we’ll have him mentally prepared to go in the game.”

Also see: How Gamecock commits fared this week in high school ball

The Gamecocks aren’t new to this situation, playing the majority of last season with limited depth in the defensive backfield with injuries to Steven Montac.

They played an entire game last year against Missouri with five defensive backs and it turned into a 31-13 win.

Fenton played in that game and said this week he and the rest of the secondary will be able to play every defensive snap if it comes to that.

“Guys who are ready to play,” he said, “we’ll we up and ready to play.”