There was no hangover from the win at UConn, and there was no looking ahead to the undefeated showdown against LSU.

Instead, South Carolina women's basketball took care of business on the road against Auburn 83-48 to secure its 30th consecutive victory overall and 14th in a row over the Tigers.

The Gamecocks had a pair of 8-0 runs and a 7-0 run in the first half to put the Tigers away quickly, controlling the game in every phase. South Carolina (24-0, 11-0 SEC) held a 50-26 advantage in rebounding, 52-22 in paint points and 35-23 in bench points in its second win over Auburn (13-10, 3-8 SEC) in five weeks.

Zia Cooke led the team in scoring with 15 points, a balanced performance with seven in the first half and eight in the second. The two starting bigs Victaria Saxton and Aliyah Boston scored 10 apiece, with Saxton setting the tone early by scoring six of the first eight points out of the gate.

Now with Auburn in the rearview mirror, the Gamecocks can officially look ahead to the showdown of the season on sUnday against the LSU Tigers. No. 3 LSU will be coming into town with a 23-0 record and an 11-0 mark in SEC. The two teams are the last undefeated ones left in the entire country, and the winner on Sunday will have the inside track at the regular season conference title, the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament and the No. 1 overall tournament in the NCAA Tournament.

As far as what South Carolina can take from a game against a team near the SEC basement before it faces a fellow National Championship contender, Thursday offered two big bounce-back offensive performances from starting guards.

After going 6-of-35 shooting over the last three games, Cooke had a much more efficient performance with her 15 points coming on just eight shot attempts. She snapped a streak of over 10 quarters of basketball without hitting a 3-pointer when she knocked one down in the third quarter, and continued to stay aggressive even through her struggles. Cooke shot six free throws, consistently driving through the lane to either draw fouls and capitalize on layups.

And while Cooke was finding her confidence, Kierra Fletcher did the same. She played just four minutes on Sunday in Hartford after Raven Johnson found the hot hand off the bench and never looked back, but it was something Dawn Staley stressed on Wednesday was not going to be a permanent window into how point guard minutes would be distributed.

“I was clear with Kierra, she’s not playing bad,” Staley said on Wednesday. “It’s just Raven is playing some incredible basketball that we’re just really trying to take advantage of.”

Fletcher rewarded the faith with a big night. She was 2-of-11 shooting in the last three games, but she went 4-of-7 against Auburn including only her second made 3-pointer of the season in the third quarter. She knocked down a pair of mid-range jump shots in the first half, something which was a hallmark of her game when she was playing at her peak offensively early in the year.

The lopsided score also allowed South Carolina to slightly offset another advantage LSU might have had on Sunday. The Tigers had their bye week this week, meaning Kim Mulkey’s team had seven full days to rest up for South Carolina. The Gamecocks had to play three days before the game, but Staley was able to use a full bench unit for almost the entire fourth quarter. She played 13 different players, and 11 of them scored as South Carolina’s sizable depth advantage showed up in another lopsided win. Sania Feagin led all bench players with eight points, closely followed by Bree Hall's seven and Laeticia Amihere's six.

And once the clock ran out on the win, the game fans had circled since before the season officially became top of mind. No more hurdles, no other games to look at or focus on.

