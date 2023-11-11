Despite the cold rainy game day at Williams Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 47-6 thanks to the sheer power of the Carolina defense.





For the second weekend in a row, a defensive lineman has scored a touchdown for the Gamecocks, this week with Alex “Boogie” Huntley finding the endzone for the first points of the game.





In a day of firsts, Djay Braswell recorded his first career catch, the freshman out of Georgia only recorded playing time against Furman before today. Redshirt freshman D’Andre Martin also took the field for the first as a Gamecocks against the Commodores.





Xavier Legette continued to shine on the field and today became the sixth South Carolina receiver to reach 1,000 receiving yards in one season. Legette recorded 120 yards against Vanderbilt and was no match for the Commodore defense.





Going into the half, the Commodores were still searching for their first touchdown of the day. This was the first USC shoutout going into the half against a SEC opponent since 2020, coincidentally also against Vanderbilt.





Bam Scott-Martin had a career game against the Commodores recording a career high 13 total tackles and one sack. The defense was able to build momentum off of each other to have a successful game.





Vanderbilts offense struggled throughout the day to keep up with and break through South Carolina’s defense ultimately leading to their loss. The Commodores remained scoreless until early in the fourth quarter, but got on the board thanks to Quincy Skinner Jr.





With the help of strong defense, quarterback Spencer Rattler and the offense were able to score six touchdowns and record 351 yards receiving compared to a Vanderbilt 104 by quarterback Ken Seals





South Carolina sealed the victory on a blocked punt touchdown by defensive back Keenan Nelson Jr. Nelson Jr was the second defensive player to score a touchdown in today's game, the defense is looking unstoppable.





Freshman LaNorris Sellers continued to prove his skill by marching down field for a 36 yard quarterback keeper touchdown. The young quarterback has appeared in two games and has recorded three touchdowns so far for the Gamecock, the future looks bright for the star.





The Gamecocks will look to continue this momentum into next week’s night game against another SEC opponent, Kentucky.



