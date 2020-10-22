This year, with six games left, the Gamecocks are coming off a win over a ranked opponent and are hoping they’ve done enough to avoid the same fate.

Last year, the Gamecocks beat a ranked opponent—No. 3 Georgia—on the road with six games left to play and wound up limping to the finish.

Now, he gets to put the saying to the test.

There’s an old saying that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it and, since Will Muschamp’s father was a history teacher, there’s almost no doubt the Gamecock head coach heard that at some point growing up.

“I think after the Georgia game offensively we didn’t make much improvement at all. We lost confidence, which affects your entire team, not just your offense,” Muschamp said. “This team continues to improve, continues to practice the right way. That wasn’t always the case last year to be honest. From that standpoint, I’ve ben very pleased.”

The Gamecocks toppled Georgia, denting the Bulldogs’ national championship hopes with a 20-17 double overtime win.

They sat at 3-3 on the year only to stumble to the finish with five losses in six games, losing to App State at home and scoring 24 points over their final three games.

This year is almost eerily similar.

South Carolina beat then-No. 15 Auburn 30-22 Saturday to improve to .500 on the year and now have six games left, all against SEC competition.

The aftermath is still yet to be written, with the first chapter coming Saturday against LSU, but the Gamecocks think this year is different.

“I would say for sure preparation. We’ve been preparing hard. It’s been a long summer, believe it or not, with all this COVID going on,” running back Deshaun Fenwick said. “We’ve been preparing and practicing. We’ve been ready to go. We might not have won our first two ballgames but we’re more dialed in than ever now.”

Last year injuries did hamper things—Ryan Hilinski finished the season banged up, Shi Smith missed a few games and a knee injury ended Bryan Edwards’s season prematurely.

Despite starting 0-2 this year, the Gamecocks liked what they were doing and it showed in their last two games as they averaged 35.5 points per game, both wins.

“I’ve seen a team this year from game one to game four that’s improved every week,” Muschamp said, “and I would say that in all three phases.”

Muschamp thinks one of the biggest differences this year is the leadership, saying he’s been proud of how the leadership group has handled things dating back to the summer.

“I think it goes back to the leadership of your team,” Muschamp said. “This has been a team that’s handled how we practice and the expectation of what we need to do in order to be successful on Saturday. I think this team’s handled that pretty well. We’ll see as we continue to move forward.”

South Carolina travels to LSU for a 7 p.m. kickoff Saturday looking for their first win against the Tigers since 1994.