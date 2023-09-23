On the night South Carolina retired Alshon Jeffery’s jersey, another in-state wide receiver stole the show.

Xavier Legette continued his stellar start to 2023 with a career-best 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including two touchdowns over 75 yards to pace South Carolina’s offense in a 37-30 win over Mississippi State at a sold out Williams-Brice Stadium.

A 76-yard touchdown catch for Legette from Spencer Rattler finished off South Carolina’s (2-2, 1-1 SEC) first touchdown drive of the game, a 98-yard march that was the longest touchdown drive of the Shane Beamer era.

For less than a quarter.

South Carolina’s next drive started at its own 1 after another perfect Mississippi State (2-2, 0-2 SEC) punt, and this time it went the slower way. The Gamecocks marched the length of the field on 16 plays, eating over seven minutes off the clock and capping it off with Rattler’s second touchdown pass of the night by connecting with Trey Knox.

Mississippi State had a game-breaking receiver of its own though. Tulu Griffin caught two chunk plays in the first half as part of his seven-catch, 256-yard performance, taking one to the end zone and another inside the 10. The Bulldogs matched South Carolina’s two touchdowns to tie the game late in the first half, before Dakereon Joyner scored on a direct snap for the second consecutive week just before halftime.

South Carolina should have gone into the locker room with a 21-14 lead, but an underthrown Kai Kroeger pass on a muddle huddle play meant an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, and an illegal formation penalty on a field goal block attempt gifted the Bulldogs three points going into the locker room.

But after Jeffery’s ceremony dominated halftime, Legette got back to work. The first snap of the second half was a 75-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline, Rattler’s 14th consecutive completion as part of yet another nearly flawless 18-of-20 performance with 288 yards.

But in what became a shootout, a tale of two turnovers flipped momentum. Both teams had one crucial mistake in their own territory, first when Joyner fumbled on a handoff, and second when Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers fumbled thanks to a Jordan Strachan strip and Judge Collier recovered it. Both were critical chances to change the game.

South Carolina scored a touchdown. Mississippi State did not.

The Bulldogs had to settle for a field goal after a key third-and-1 stop in the red zone. The Gamecocks punched it in behind a physical nine-yard run from Mario Anderson Jr., who had by far the most efficient night of his young Gamecock career with 88 yards on 26 carries. Anderson’s score made it 37-27, giving South Carolina a 10-0 advantage in the final frame.

Mississippi State converted two fourth downs on a last-gasp drive to move into field goal range and get within seven points on another field goal, but Joyner fell on the ensuing onside kick to extinguish any comeback hopes and secure South Carolina’s first win in the SEC home opener since 2013.



