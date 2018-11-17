The win makes the Gamecocks bowl eligible for the third straight season and 14th time over the last 15 seasons.

The Gamecocks, who honored 20 seniors before Saturday's game against Chattanooga, would start fast and keep their foot on the pedal to cruise to a 49-9 win over the Mocs for their sixth win of the year.

The win gives Will Muschamp 21 victories at South Carolina, which ties him for the most by a Gamecock head coach in his first three seasons on campus. Muschamp has two more regular season games and a bowl this year.

He's also the first coach in program history to take a team to three straight bowls in his first three seasons.

A.J. Turner played the half of his life, scoring three times in the first half, a new career high for touchdowns in a game. Two came through the air, which doubled his career total in his first 33 games as a Gamecock.

He rushed for the other with Mon Denson picking up the other touchdown in the first half.

They kept their foot on the gas to start the second half with Shi Smith scoring on a 53-yard catch and run to start the third quarter to make it 35-3 as the Gamecocks cruised the rest of the way.

Jake Bentley continued his run of solid performances sine coming back from a knee injury. He finished going 25-for-29 with 339 yards, 24 yards shy of tying his season high. His four touchdown passes tied a career high set this year against Coastal Carolina.

He went over 250 yards passing for the fifth time this year and second time in three games. He'd be pulled after the first drive of the fourth quarter where he connected with Deebo Samuel for a 61-yard touchdown pass.

On senior night, Samuel finished with 112 yards and a touchdown as the Gamecocks had three receivers with at least 60 yards through the air (Samuel, Smith and Bryan Edwards).

South Carolina was able to play a lot of freshmen with Dakereon Joyner and Deshaun Fenwick getting their first action of the season with Fenwick leading the team with 110 yards rushing.

Despite allowing 334 yards defensively, the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) allowed just nine points thanks to two missed field goals and a forced fumble by freshman Ernest Jones—in his first career game—and recovery by Damani Staley.

It was just the third turnover over the last three weeks, all of which have been fumble recoveries. Israel Mukuamu picked up the team's first interception since Oct. 6, the first of his career.

The nine points were the fewest South Carolina has allowed this season.

Statistical leaders: Jake Bentley, 339 passing yards; Deshaun Fenwick, 110 rushing yards; Deebo Samuel, 112 receiving yards;



Up next: South Carolina travels to the Upstate for the annual rivalry game against Clemson. Kick off from Death Valley is scheduled for 7:00 PM.