GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just 13 days ago, Ole Miss had the ball on the last possession of regulation with a chance to end South Carolina’s undefeated season.

The Gamecocks got the stop that day, and had a much more straightforward time in the rematch.

South Carolina thumped Ole Miss 80-51 in the SEC Tournament semifinals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, advancing to the conference title game for the eighth time in the last nine seasons and fourth tournament in a row.

"When we played at their place it wasn't really our best night as a team,'" Aliyah Boston said. "Today we just came with a mindset of, 'It doesn't matter what happened at Ole Miss. That's not this game right now.'"

Zia Cooke made the difference in the first meeting against Ole Miss (23-8), scoring five points in overtime and 24 overall to guide South Carolina (31-0) around the landmine. Once again she found the soft spots in a usually stingy Ole Miss defense, scoring 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting. It was a typical response from Cooke, the ever streaky shooter who missed her final nine shots from the floor in Friday’s quarterfinal win. She knocked down three of her first five on Saturday, including a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to stretch the lead out to double-digits early.

Once again though the star of the game was Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina’s versatile bench weapon. Coming into the conference tournament her season-high in scoring was 13 points against Cal Poly, and she had only reached double-digits once in 16 conference games. Now through two postseason games, she has her two highest scoring totals of the season.

Amihere scored 16 in the quarterfinals and upped the ante even further with 17 against Ole Miss on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting. She was one of the beneficiaries of the Ole Miss zone defense, frequently managing to slip inside to get easy looks in the paint and create high-percentage shots.

"I think being able to run the floor [and] getting easy baskets is always a good thing," Amihere said. "When you are able to do that, then it gives you confidence seeing the ball go in. I think that continues on throughout the game."

She had six points in the third quarter to help the Gamecocks completely put the game away, stretching a 15-point halftime advantage as far as 25 points late in the frame. An exhausted Ole Miss team lacking the offensive firepower to make any kind of big comeback ran out of gas, allowing South Carolina to continue to play simple offense in the fourth quarter.

Basic post entry passes to Cardoso became a feature of the final minutes, as she upped her total to 12 points with a big final period. Boston provided post support early with 10 points and 11 rebounds, her 80th career double-double. In the process she broke yet another program record, Sheila Foster’s all-time mark for rebounds. Brea Beal added in a surgical 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers, including one in the big third quarter run.

"Obviously she has been a great defender for us," Dawn Staley said about Beal. "But, you know, throughout the years she is figuring out where she can make an impact passing the ball, where she can make an impact shooting the basketball and scoring the basketball and rebounding the basketball."

South Carolina will play for the conference championship at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon against the winner of the second semifinal between LSU and Tennessee.

"I think the last thing we remember is a loss," Amihere said talking about last season's SEC Championship Game. "So it's just making sure we're going in and we don't have that taste in our mouths."