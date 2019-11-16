It appears Bryan Edwards will have to wait two weeks before getting another chance to break the touchdown record.

It looks like the senior receiver will miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M, still recovering from the knee sprain that kept him out a portion of last week's loss to Appalachian State.

With the team coming out in warmups before kick off, Edwards wasn't dressed in his uniform, instead in street clothes.

Edwards was seen pregame standing with the receivers but wasn't participating in any of the pregame warmups, instead in sweatpants and a hoodie.



That means the Gamecocks are in another tight spot in without their leading receiver, although they are expected to get Shi Smith and Chavis Dawkins back tonight.

Edwards is in the midst of a dominant senior season where he set school records in career receptions, yards and consecutive games with a catch.

The consecutive games with a catch record will come to an end Saturday night. He needs two touchdowns to break the school record there as well.

This season, he's leading the team in receptions (71), yards (816) and touchdowns (6). The next closest is Smith with 36 catches for 408 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gamecocks (4-6, 3-4 SEC) will take on Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.