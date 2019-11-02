SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks will still be without a few key playmakers Saturday against Vanderbilt.

The team released its dress list pregame with these players left off of it: AJ Turner, Damani Staley and Jaylen Nichols.

Turner is out dealing with a hamstring injury while Staley is out again with turf toe, the third straight game he's missed recovering from the injury.

Shi Smith is on the dress list but he wasn't dressed during pregame warmups. Nichols is out dealing with a leg injury.

Dylan Wonnum and Keir Thomas are on the dress list but Will Muschamp said earlier in the week both are out with Thomas likely two weeks away from being able to play.

The Gamecocks take on Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. View the full dress list for Saturday's game.