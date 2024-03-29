At first, it felt like the Gamecocks might go quietly into the Tuscaloosa night after the Tide jumped out to a 5-0 lead and ran starter Dylan Eskew off the mound after just 2.2 innings, but Matthew Becker entered in the 3rd and quickly settled things down defensively, and South Carolina had their own explosive frame in the 5th, led by an 2 RBI single from Parker Noland and a towering 2 run home run from Cole Messina that nearly knocked over the LF scoreboard to get South Carolina back in it.

Alabama answered in the bottom of the 5th with another run scored, but South Carolina pieced together 2 more runs in the top of the 6th with some small ball to tie things up. Still, there were several moments, including a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the 5th, that the Gamecocks couldn't convert on, leaving 10 runners stranded and hitting just 1-12 with runners in scoring position.

That eventually came back to bite the Gamecocks when Becker finally ran out of gas in the bottom of the 8th, and gave up back-to-back doubles with runners on to give the Crimson Tide the series-clinching lead. Parker Marlatt later gave up a 2-out 3-run homer and Bama blew this one wide open in the 8th. The Tide were 5-11 tonight with runners in scoring position, and that's the story of the game and really the series at this point.

The frustrating thing if you're a South Carolina fan is how closely the Gamecocks continue to play these road games, losing a heartbreaker 4-3 last night, and taking a tied ball game into the bottom of the 8th tonight, but the continued frustrations at the plate with runners in scoring position continues to show up in these clutch situations.

The story was different last weekend in the safe confines of Founder's Park, but South Carolina is going to have to figure out how to gut out tough wins on the road in this league or the only thing that will remain consistent this season is the inconsistency of this team.

It also may be time to revisit the weekend pitching rotation. This makes the 2nd straight SEC road start for Eskew that has gotten away from him after giving up 4 runs in a 12-3 loss two weeks ago at Ole Miss.

Next up: South Carolina will try to get one win out of the trip to Tuscaloosa with a Saturday matchup that is set to start at 2 pm EST