GamecockCentral.com

They’d rally again on Sunday, coming back from a two-run hole early but couldn’t complete the sweep over No. 4 Ole Miss, falling 6-5 in extra innings, but came out of the weekend with a series win.

South Carolina did what it had done over it’s last five starts: battle and fight back after early deficits.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game, obviously,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “I told my team that when a top five team comes into your park and feels good about winning one game it must mean we’re getting pretty good.”

After the Gamecocks tied the game at three in the fifth inning, they’d jump out to a two-run lead off two solo homers from Hunter Taylor and Carlos Cortes, his team-best 13th bomb of the season.

Ole Miss stormed back, though, scoring the last three runs of the game, including the go-ahead sacrifice fly after Sawyer Bridges gave up back-to-back hits to start the 10th.

Demurias pitched 4.1 innings after throwing 20 pitches Saturday, giving up three earned runs, which is the second time he’s allowed that many in three appearances.

Two of the three runs he gave up were off homers, with the game-tying homer coming on a pitch Kingston said was up in the zone.

“I’m sure he wishes he could have it back. He goes out there and he competes his butt off for you,” Kingston said. “If we go down out there with Eddy I think we can live with it because most of the time it’ll go our way.”

For the Gamecocks (28-19, 13-11 SEC), they’d have their fair share of chances but couldn’t find a big hit late.

They’d put runners on the corners with two outs in the eighth but couldn’t break the tie, going down in order after that. Both teams had 13 hits.

Gamecock hitters went 2-for-16 (.125) with runners in scoring position and left 13 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the 10th inning. Ole Miss’s bullpen would pitch 5.1 innings giving up just two runs with none given up over the last four.

“They did enough to keep us off balance. Once again, you get 13 hits against arms like that I think that shows the progress we made,” Kingston said. “We just didn’t get that one big hit. We left 13 guys on base today. That was clearly the difference.”

Click for Sunday's box score

South Carolina was put behind the eight-ball a little after Cody Morris lasted just 3.1 innings, his second-shortest outing of the year after lasting just two innings last weekend against Vanderbilt.

He’d give up two runs, both earned, on solo shots in the second inning and put eight runners on with six hits and two walks. He’d strike out five.

Over his last three starts he's picked up three no decisions with a 10.24 ERA and 1.86 WHIP.

“Cody needs to get ahead of hitters,” Kingston said. “We’ll have his back, keep working with him and at some point we need a light to go on for him and have him be a dominant guy. We need better starting pitching than what we’ve got the last few weeks.”

The Gamecocks are 8-2 over their last 10 games and 7-2 over their last nine SEC games, all series wins over ranked teams.

They came up just short Sunday and now have a sour taste after coming up just short of their third sweep of the year.

“Yeah we’re pissed,” Taylor said. “It’s good we won two out of three but we were this close to sweeping a top five team. It doesn’t feel good, and it won’t. But we’re going to get back at it on Wednesday.”

Player of the game: Madison Stokes had two hits, including a two-run single to tie the game in the third.

Pivotal moment: The Gamecocks would put runners on the corners with no outs in the eight but couldn't get a run across, getting three straight outs and wasting the opportunity.

Up next: South Carolina has a few days off before playing College of Charleston Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.