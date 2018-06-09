GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks would shoot themselves in the foot a few times as the Razorbacks scored five runs over the last two innings, taking game one of the Super Regional 9-3 that was nip-and-tuck through the first six innings.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.—For the last month and a half, the Gamecocks have made a living off late-inning heroics to win games. Saturday it was Arkansas’s turn.

“For the most part this year if we get to the seventh in a close game we like our chances,” head coach Mark Kingston said.

After a back-and forth-battle through six innings that saw two lead changes and three ties, Arkansas finally broke the game open in the seventh off reliever Eddy Demurias.

After intentionally walking Dominic Fletcher to load the bases with one out, Demurias gave up a bases-clearing double to spark a four-run inning for the Razorbacks.

He finished giving up a season-high five earned runs in just 2.1 innings, walking three batters and striking out six. Demurias (7-1, 5.42 ERA) picked up the loss, his first of the season and threw 60 pitches.

“He was 7-0 coming into tonight in that role,” Kingston said. “You’re willing to go down with him. We had other guys warming up but at that point we felt like Eddy helped us win so many games in that role and we were hoping for him to get out of there.”

As a staff, three Gamecock pitchers combined to walk eight batters, tied for the most since walking 11 against Kentucky. Of the 180 pitches they threw, only 108 (60 percent) were strikes.

Of Arkansas's nine runs Saturday, five reached base without the benefit of a hit: four walks and one hit batter.

“Guys have to throw strikes, they have to make adjustments,” Kingston said. “If we get to the point where they’re not throwing strikes then we need to get the next man in.”

After LT Tolbert gave him a lead on a solo home run in the top of the inning, Adam Hill labored through the fourth inning, loading the bases and giving up two runs: one on a hit batter and another on a sacrifice fly.

Hill (7-5, 4.24 ERA) finished after four-plus innings giving up three runs and walking five.

Madison Stokes tied the game in the sixth on a solo home run, but the Gamecocks couldn't hold on after that.

“I just wasn’t consistent enough,” he said. “It’s a thing I’ve got to correct. But we’re a team; we’ll respond tomorrow.”



Click for Saturday's box score

The Gamecocks will need to respond tomorrow facing elimination with Kacey Murphy (8-3, 2.86 ERA) on the mound for Arkansas and Cody Morris (8-3,3.68 ERA) the “most likely the choice” for South Carolina, Kingston said.

South Carolina, who’s battled back from deficits and losses almost all season, will have to do it two more times if they don’t want the season to end. The Gamecocks are 11-11 after loses this season and 5-3 since April 20 after a loss.

“These kids will come out fighting no doubt about it. Every time we’ve had our backs against the wall, they’ve responded,” Kingston said. “That’s the least of my worries right now.”



Player of the game: LT Tolbert had his 50th career multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with his solo homer in the fourth. He was the only Gamecock with two hits.

Pivotal moment: With runners on first and second and one out, Eddy Demurias threw a wild pitch to advance the runners. He was forced to intentionally walk the next batter and then gave up the three-run double.

Up next: Sunday's game will start at 3 p.m. EDT on ESPN. A win and South Carolina forces a winner-take-all game three. With a loss, the Gamecocks are eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.