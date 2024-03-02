Oh so nearly a landmark win, but just not enough.

South Carolina baseball stunned Clemson with three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game against the Tigers after trailing nearly the entire day, but could not push across another run before Clemson walked the game off in the bottom of the 12th when shortstop Andrew Ciufo cracked a walk-off home run out to left-center field to give the Tigers a 5-4 victory in a rivalry thriller.

In every sense of the phrase, it was a quintessential college baseball game. Great defensive flashes, but equally numbing mistakes. Emotion pouring out of both sides, players on the top step of the dugout from the first pitch on. Dramatic twists, an in-state rivalry record crowd of 9,284 split right down the middle to take it all in, and a walk-off winner.

"What I told the guys afterwards, we were just part of a great game," Mark Kingston said. "And we get to go again tomorrow and do it again. It's all positive."

Easy enough remark after ending up on the short end of an instant classic, but a brutally difficult pill to swallow after the show-stopping rally.

A Blake Jackson pinch hit RBI triple trimmed Clemson’s (8-1) lead to 4-2 in the ninth before Ethan Petry authored what would have been a legendary rivalry moment with a game-tying two-run home run out to right field. South Carolina (8-2) even got out of the ninth, 10th and 11th innings unscathed thanks to a heroic performance from transfer Garrett Gainey, but it was not enough after his offense missed a plethora of chances early.

The Gamecocks left 10 runners on base in the first eight innings, only scoring before the ninth when Will Tippett parked his first home run of the season out onto the berm in left field. Outside of that one swing, Clemson starter Tristan Smith handcuffed South Carolina’s offense all day.

"I just caught it out front," Tippett said on his home run swing. "He had some ride on his fastball, so I caught it out front and hit it out to left-center. It worked out well."

He struck out nine batters and only allowed three hits in five brilliant innings, before giving way to reliever Ethan Darden who carried it all the way to the ninth. His shortstop Ciufo made two stellar inning-ending plays behind in the sixth and seventh, the former of which denied Parker Noland an RBI single.

Eli Jones danced out of trouble for most of the day, but one mistake burned him.

After pitching around six baserunners in the first three innings to keep Saturday’s game against Clemson scoreless, he finally gave up a big hit to superstar Cam Cannarella.

Clemson’s lead-off hitter deposited a two-out, two-strike double into the left-center field gap in the fourth inning to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead, although they missed their own huge chance to add on when Blake Wright lined out with the bases loaded against Chris Veach ending the sixth.

"He's a good ballplayer, I'm a good pitcher, and he beat me," Jones said about the crucial blow. "It is what it is, it's part of baseball. I was trying to go slider down and in, left it a bit up, and he got it out on me.

But when Clemson first baseman Jacob Hinderfielder whacked a Matthew Becker offering almost completely out of Segra Park on a rope to left field for a two-run home run in the eighth, it appeared to just about turn the lights out on South Carolina’s hopes in a 4-1 game.

Down for the count, but not out thanks to Tippett, Jackson and Petry's heroics to tie it up. Although with all the momentum in the first base dugout and the garnet and black half of the ballpark surging, South Carolina reverted to its form from the first eight innings with more missed opportunities.

A lead-off baserunner in the 10th inning fell by the boards with a double play and a strikeout, and the Gamecocks put two runners on base for Cole Messina in the 11th inning. It felt like a breakthrough spot for the clean-up hitter after an 0-for-5 start to his day, but his well-struck ball died in Cannarella’s glove just shy of the warning track in center field.

Gainey, for his part, held serve. Three straight 1-2-3 innings in the ninth, 10th, and 11th, mowing down the Clemson order with his electric fastball and increasingly animated responses.

"I've never seen a guy with that level of energy come into every single day ready to play baseball," Jones said about Gainey. "It's really incredible to see, and definitely hard to follow."

He struck out five batters to continually give his offense chances to seize control, only for Clemson’s Rob Hughes and Matthew Marchal to answer the bell every single time before Ciufo's blow ended the night.

Game two of the series will start at 2 p.m. ET Sunday in Clemson.

"We're going to show our resiliance and go out tomorrow and play Gamecock baseball," TIppett said. "It should be a good game tomorrow.:"



