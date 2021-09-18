Gamecocks drop road tilt in Athens

The 27-point margin of defeat was the fourth time in the last six years South Carolina's lost by at least 24 points to Georgia.

South Carolina was routed 40-13 Saturday night in Athens, struggling to do anything offensively with some offensive line struggles and having to go to Luke Doty early in the game because of an injury to Zeb Noland.

It what could be judged as a litmus test for where South Carolina stacks up against the perennial SEC East favorite, the Gamecocks found out they still have a lot of growth to undergo.

Things were sent into flux early in the game with starting quarterback going out after the first series, which ended in a field goal, after being stepped on, forcing the Gamecocks to play Luke Doty for the first time this season coming off a foot injury.

Things were somewhat encouraging early with South Carolina, down 14-3 and having picked Georgia off to set up a prime touchdown opportunity. The Gamecock offense stalled, settling for a field goal and things didn't do well from there.

There were times South Carolina could have gotten back into it but couldn't capitalize on the momentum.

South Carolina was set up at the Georgia nine-yard line thanks to the first of two Jaylan Foster interceptions down 14-3 and could have made it a four-point game but only gained three yards on the drive, settling for a field goal.

Then, pinned at their own one-yard line, Doty was sacked for a safety and Georgia kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive. The five-point swing went from 21-6 with South Carolina having a chance to chip away at the deficit to down 20 points at half.

The second half was much of the same with two South Carolina turnovers—a Doty interception and strip sack—on consecutive drives leading to 14 Georgia points.

The bright spot after halftime came in the fourth quarter with Doty finding Josh Vann for a 36-yard touchdown pass, Vann's second score of the season and the first offensive touchdown scored against Georgia this season.

Vann finished with three catches for 128 yards, a career-high in yards for him, on seven targets.

Behind an offensive line struggling against a formidable Georgia front, the Gamecocks rushed for just 96 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and were sacked three times.

Doty finished 13-for-26 with 153 yards and a touchdown while throwing an interception, coming on a screen pass intended for Kevin Harris.

Penalties were an issue again for South Carolina, picking up 10 for 80 yards.

Defensively the Gamecocks struggled not giving up explosive plays with three of Georgia's five touchdowns coming from the 20-yard line or further back.

The Dawgs jumped out to a 21-6 lead and didn't look back, converting on eight of their 12 third downs en route to the win.

South Carolina's defense allowed over seven yards per play and almost nine per rush with Georgia never having much problem moving the ball most of the night.

As for the season outlook, the Gamecocks' chances for and path to a bowl game are still in the picture regardless of a loss on the road to a top five team in the country.

The next three games—home against Kentucky and Troy and a road tilt at Tennessee—become even more important. Kick Saturday against the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is scheduled for 7 p.m.