South Carolina dropped its series opener to Missouri Friday night 7-2 behind some miscues defensively and on the mound and an offense that struggled with runners in scoring position most of the night.

Last week on the road at Georgia, the Gamecocks lost their series opener to the Bulldogs and ended up winning the next two games to take the three-game set.

“Sometimes good teams play poorly. That’s exactly what we did tonight," Mark Kingston said. "You just have to bounce back tomorrow.”

After jumping out to a two-run lead early, the Gamecocks (19-9, 6-4 SEC) struggled to get anything going and, as the pitching labored, Missouri took advantage.

The levy for Thomas Farr, who pitched out of jams all night, finally broke in the fifth inning with the right-hander loading the bases with one out and giving up a bases-clearing double to surrender the lead.

The cracks continued to get bigger the following inning with Andrew Peters seemingly getting out of the inning on a pop up that David Mendham ultimately dropped to keep the inning alive.

“Andy pitched plenty well enough to not give up any runs," Kingston said. "That’s a ball we all feel should be caught and it wasn’t. It is what it is. Sometimes you play poorly and tonight we played poorly.”

Missouri plated three runs in the sixth—all with two outs after the dropped pop up—with one coming on a bloop double and two more on the first of two errors from Jack Mahoney making his first-career start in the field Friday.

“Jack’s a guy that worked really hard and deserves an opportunity. It’s a position we’ve been trying to get a spark at, and I don’t regret it. He’s a kid that deserved the opportunity and I don’t regret giving a guy an opportunity that deserves it. He did some good things and obviously he struggled a bit too," Kingston said. "He’s a winner. That’s why he got the opportunity.”

Farr finished after five innings, giving up three runs, all earned, on four hits and five walks. He’d strike out nine but dealt with runners on base all game; he’d put a runner on base in every inning and a runner at third in four of the five.

“Five walks in five innings is not what he wants. It’s not what we want. It wasn’t his best outing,” Kingston said. “When you don’t have your best command and still give up three runs in five innings still gave us a chance to win. We didn’t swing the bat well enough. I don’t put this on Thomas.”

The Gamecocks took the lead after loading the bases with one out in the second and got two runs out of it thanks to a Brady Allen RBI single and a wild pitch, but quickly cooled off.

They’d have chances to break the game open—putting two on with no one out in the third—but couldn’t scratch across any more runs, hitting 2-for-16 with runners on base and stranding 11.

South Carolina brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth inning, loading the bases for Braylen Wimmer who ultimately grounded out to end the threat.

“It’s not as good as it has been," Kingston said of hitting with runners on base. "“We just didn’t take advantage of it. When we did have good at-bats, Eyster hit a missile they turned into a double play and Sightler hit a missile right at the shortstop that would have been two runs. It just wasn’t our night, it just wasn’t our night.”

It’ll be a quick turnaround for the Gamecocks with first pitch of game two moved up to noon Saturday due to impending weather.

RHP Brannon Jordan (3-2, 3.19 ERA) scheduled to start opposite RHP Spencer Miles (1-5, 7.01 ERA).

