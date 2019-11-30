Neither of those things happened Saturday, and it was reflected in the score with Clemson having more firepower in a 38-3 win.

If the Gamecocks wanted any chance of pulling off an upset against No. 3 Clemson, it would likely need a struggling offense to play perfect and to get Bryan Edwards back.

The Gamecocks end the season at 4-8, their lowest win total of the Will Muschamp era and fewest since winning three games in 2015. It's their third straight loss to end the season, which is now the longest losing streak of the Muschamp tenure.

It also marks the sixth-straight loss to their upstate rival, the longest since losing seven in a row from 1934-40.

It's the fewest points scored against Clemson since being shut out in 1989.

With Edwards and Dakereon Joyner out, an offense that had been struggling mightly over the last half of the season didn't get better.

They'd muster just 174 yards of offense—21 of which came on their first offensive play—and put up three points.

Over their last three games, all losses, they've scored just 24 points.

It's just the 11th time since 2000 the Gamecocks haven't scored a touchdown in a game and the first time since 2000 they've failed to score a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Of their 12 drives, six were three and outs and two picked up negative yardage. South Carolina ran just five plays in opponent territory, none coming in the second half.

Their best drive came near the end of the first half, piecing together a 15-play, 76-yard drive that came out of the shadow of their own goal post and ended at the Clemson 21 yard line and a Parker White field goal.

Defensively, the front seven wasn't bad but the Gamecock secondary gave up plenty of chunk plays to the opposition that resulted in touchdowns.

Clemson was able to piece together scoring drives thanks to big plays from Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross that resulted in touchdowns over the Gamecock secondary.

The Gamecocks finish the season with four wins and will head into the offseason with a lot of questions needing to be answered before the start of next year.



