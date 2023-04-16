For the first time this season, South Carolina has lost consecutive games.

The No. 6 Gamecocks dropped the rubber game of their weekend series at No. 4 Vanderbilt 6-3, their first weekend series loss of the series coming in the ninth weekend of the year.

Vanderbilt (29-7, 13-2 SEC) scored three runs in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie, an inning that was a microcosm of the weekend. South Carolina (30-6, 10-4 SEC) reliever Eli Jones recorded the first two outs of the inning and was one strike away from getting through unscathed, but just missed on his 3-2 offering to Jonathan Vastine for a tight walk.

But just like how the Commodores scored four runs in an inning Friday after the first two batters went down and three in one on Saturday, they went to work again. Enrique Bradfield Jr. punched a single through the right side, Davis Diaz reached on a hit-by-pitch to end Jones’ day and then new pitcher Cade Austin issued a four-pitch bases loaded walk to RJ Schreck.

That was the most critical of the six batters South Carolina pitchers walked in the game, but it was far from the worst of it.

Five pitches later Jack Bulger grounded to third base on a ball which should have ended the inning, but Talmadge LeCroy booted it into shallow left field. It was LeCroy’s fourth error of the weekend and South Carolina’s eighth — plus three in the midweek win over USC Upstate — and it plated two more runs for the home team.

Vanderbilt never relinquished that lead, despite the best efforts of Ethan Petry.





South Carolina’s true freshman sensation broke the program’s freshman home run record with a first inning blast off Vanderbilt starter Devin Futrell, and had all three South Carolina RBIs on the day with a sixth inning sacrifice fly and an eighth inning RBI double. But the rest of the lineup struggled, with the bottom six hitters in the lineup combining to go 1-for-21 against Futrell and reliever Ryan Ginther.





Matthew Becker was South Carolina’s mound standout of the day. The weekend spot starter picked up a season-high eight strikeouts and danced through trouble all day, working his way out of bases loaded jams in the second and third innings on his way to a season-high in both innings (four) and pitches (87).

There was one brief flicker of life in the eighth inning after Petry’s RBI double when Cole Messina strode to the plate as the tying run, but he finally popped out into foul territory after a lengthy battle against Ginther. Talmadge LeCroy did hit a ninth inning solo home run off Ginther, his third of the season and first career home run in an SEC game.

South Carolina will look to snap its brief losing streak on Tuesday night in a home midweek against Charleston Southern before jumping back into conference play next Thursday against No. 3 Florida.

****************************************************************************************

For all the latest updates on South Carolina baseball, subscribe to the insider's forum.



