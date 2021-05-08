The Gamecocks (27-17, 11-12 SEC) have now lost three straight SEC series and are below .500 in the league for the first time since being 1-2 after a series at Vanderbilt.

Despite scoring the final five runs of the game, South Carolina’s feverish comeback against Mississippi State fell short Saturday afternoon with the Gamecocks ultimately dropping game two of the series 9-6.

“When we play like we’re capable I think we can compete with almost every team in the country if not every team in the country,” Mark Kingston said. “We have to be at our best to beat the top five, six, seven or eight teams in the country and that’s what gets to Omaha. We’re close but we need to get over that last little hump to compete with the best of the best.”

South Carolina found itself down big early thanks to some fast and furious Mississippi State offense off starter Will Sanders (6-3, 3.97 ERA).

Sanders didn’t make it out of the third inning, getting tagged for five runs, four earned, on six hits while allowing two homers, including a two-run shot as part of a three-run first inning.

“He didn’t appear to have much deception at all today. They were on everything he threw from the very first pitch of the game. He needs to get back to work; I know he will,” Kingston said. “He’s going to be a very important guy for us down the stretch, but his last few starts have not been as good as his first few. So we have to get him back on track.”

The Gamecocks have now allowed their opponents to score first in eight of their last 11 SEC games and are 3-8 in that stretch.

“One, two, three runs isn’t the end of the world and that’s something we have to do a better job of; not letting that deflate us, not letting that slow us down,” Andrew Eyster said. “We know how explosive we can be and have to bring that out more.”

Gamecock pitchers gave up a season-high 14 hits while tying a season high with nine runs allowed, which they’ve only done two other times this year.

The pitching wasn’t paired with much offense early with the Gamecocks striking out eight times through three innings with just one hit on the scoreboard, ultimately putting up eight hits but striking out 16 times Saturday.

Things did get interesting with the Gamecocks getting two runs in the sixth on a Wes Clarke two-run shot, his team-best 18th of the year, while Eyster cranked a three-run shot in the seventh—his second of the day—to make it a three-run game.

“You know you’re going to have to battle,” Kingston said. “I thought late we did a much better job getting on fastballs. In this league if you miss fastballs then you’re in trouble. We’re going to need to continue to do a better job of not missing fastballs when we get them.”

The Gamecocks will need to win Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network) to salvage a game in the series and avoid back-to-back sweeps.

What they’re hoping for is the late offense will be enough to catapult them to more offensive success Sunday with Thomas Farr on the mound.

“Obviously we didn’t win today but came out and at least hit better than we have been. It was a better game compared to yesterday,” Eyster said. “I think it’s something that was a positive thing for the team.”

