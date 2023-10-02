As I mentioned Friday, the Gamecocks picked up their second MBB commitment of the week on Sunday when 3-star SF Trent Noah out of Harlan, KY announced his commitment to South Carolina. He ultimately committed to the Gamecocks over Butler, Dayton, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Stanford, Richmond, and Western Kentucky, among others. The 6'7" 200 lb SF has good size, but really sets him apart is his ability to shoot from all over the floor. This combination of size and flexibility fits right into the sorts of "positionless" basketball that head coach Lamont Paris is seeking from his offense as he continues his attempts to raise the Gamecocks out of the depths of the SEC basketball dungeons.

While Noah is arguably one of the best shooters in the 2024 class for his size, he will look to develop his defensive game at the next level, and he already has the frame to match up against nearly anyone. Noah is the second player to commit to South Carolina in the 2024 recruiting class, along with power forward Okku Federiko of Finland. While Paris may not have landed the splashiest names available in 2024, it's clear that he went out and got two guys that fit his scheme to a T, and now he'll attempt to develop them both into multi-year starters in the SEC.

Last season, Noah averaged a solid 26 points per game as a HS Junior at James A Cawood, and will look to bolster those numbers further when the season kicks off in a few weeks.