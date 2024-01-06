After losing two LBs to the portal in the final weeks of the winter portal opening, South Carolina has picked up two just a quickly. Pitt LB Bangally Kamara joined the Gamecocks today, not long after Charlotte LB Demetrius Knight made his own commitment to South Carolina.

The 6'2" 230 lb senior linebacker out of Pittsburgh, creates another veteran piece that could contribute immediately for South Carolina in 2024. Kamara played in 47 games across his 4 years at Pitt, and combined for over 100 tackles in his final two seasons alone. He had his best year in 2023, with 55 total tackles including 6.5 TFL and 2 sacks.

The senior, who played high school ball in Akron, OH, was a key part of the Panthers' 2022 Sun Bowl victory over UCLA when he intercepted a pass to set up a tying score early in the 4th quarter.



He joins Pitt teammate Buddy Mack III, who enrolled at South Carolina yesterday as a preferred walk-on at defensive back. The additions of Kamara and Knight this week should greatly shore up the holes left by the departures of Stone Blanton (transferred to Mississippi State) and Pup Howard (transferred to Florida) who both returned to their home state for the 2024 season.



