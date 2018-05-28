GamecockCentral.com

After a year hiatus, South Carolina is back in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite not making it last year, the Gamecocks earned an at-large bid to the tournament after the selection show Monday.

The Gamecocks (32-24, 17-13 SEC) will travel to Greenville, North Carolina for a regional hosted East Carolina as the No. 2 seed in the regional.

They'll open Friday playing the No. 3 seed Ohio State and advancing to play either the Pirates or No. 4-seeded UNC Wilmington. The game will start at 2 p.m. EST.

If they advance through this regional they'd travel to Fayetteville for a super regional hosted by Arkansas.

This is the second NCAA Tournament berth in three years for the Gamecocks, who advanced all the way to the Super Regionals in 2016 before losing to Oklahoma State.

