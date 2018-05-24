GamecockCentral.com

But, with the bullpen already taxed from two long games earlier this week, they'd run out of gas as LSU scored three in the 12th inning to win 6-4 and eliminate the Gamecocks from the tournament in what felt like an NCAA Regional atmosphere.

HOOVER, ALA.—Like all season, the Gamecocks fought their way back late, forcing extra innings in an elimination game of the SEC Tournament.

“That felt like a great SEC game on national television with two storied programs trying to advance in the tournament. To me, that’s what it’s all about. LSU-South Carolina, what’s better than that?” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Neither team can be disappointed.”

Like so many games before Thursday’s, the Gamecocks rallied from a two-run deficit to tie the game and then again came back to tie the game in the ninth inning to force extras.

After starter Adam Hill spotted the Tigers two runs in the second, the Gamecocks got a run back on a sacrifice fly and then a game-tying solo shot from Justin Row in the sixth, his sixth of the year.

LSU took the lead in the eighth, only to see that go by the wayside with a leadoff triple from LT Tolbert, who came around to score on a Jacob Olson single on his only hit of the day.

“That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we’ve shown all year long,” Olson said. “That’s just what we do.”

LSU ultimately took the lead however in the 12th, plating three runs all with two outs off reliever John Gilreath, which happened on back-to-back hits from Daniel Cabrera and Todd Peterson.

The Gamecocks fell behind early after two quick runs off Hill (7-5, 4.08 ERA), who struggled to locate his pitches over six innings.

He’d walk five and strike out just two but pieced together enough to hand the game to his bullpen. Before the three runs in the 12th the Gamecock bullpen gave up one run over 5.2 innings, striking out four.

“You have to tip your cap to them,” Kingston said. “They did a great job. They came in and handed it off to the next guy. That’s what we’re going to need moving forward.”

Click for Thursday's box score

The Gamecocks were able to scratch two runs off the Tiger closer, Peterson, but couldn’t over his last four innings pitched.

Peterson, who notched his first career hit with a bases-clearing double in the 12th, went five innings and gave up four hits while striking out three.

They’d get a run back in the 12th on a Madison Stokes RBI single but stranded two runners and Jonah Bride, representing the tying run, striking out to end the game.

“He was pounding the zone,” Row said of Peterson. “He made good pitches when he needed to.”

The Gamecocks are eliminated from the SEC Tournament and now wait to see where they’ll go for the NCAA Tournament.

Regardless of where they go, Kingston—who said he’s “real proud” of his team Thursday—expects the same type of fight that’s been exhibited over the last five weeks of the season.

“There’s no team that I think fights as hard as we do right now. We maximize everything we have. Now we’re going to take that into the NCAA tournament and try to get to Omaha,” he said. “It’s just what we are.”

Player of the game: Justin Row went 2-for-5 with two extra base hits, including a then game-tying home run.

Pivotal moment: Antoine Duplantis reached on a throwing error from LT Tolbert with two outs and would end up being the winning run.

Up next: The Gamecocks are eliminated from the SEC Tournament and now await their postseason fate. The NCAA Tournament field is announced on Monday at noon.