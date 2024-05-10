A nuclear meltdown, and all the consequences that come with it.

On a night South Carolina baseball sorely needed a win to keep its chances to host a regional in reasonable striking distance, with its supposed ace Eli Jones on the mound, everything went wrong.

Everything in every phrase at every moment.

Jones allowed seven runs in three innings, the offense stranded floundered, the defense kicked the ball around the infield again and Georgia exploded for a 11-5 victory to clinch the series and drop South Carolina (33-17, 13-13 SEC) into serious danger of traveling for the postseason.

"We've got to pitch better," Mark Kingston said. "That's obvious. It's a good offense, and we've got to figure out why they are on every pitch we're throwing."

The Gamecocks still have not made it more than two games over .500 in SEC play at any point this season, and lost their third home series out of five conference weekends. It was Georgia’s (37-12, 15-11 SEC) weekend pretty much from start to finish through two games, only interrupted by the faintest of positive starts for South Carolina on a Founders Park Friday night.

Jones navigated through two scoreless frames and his battery mate Cole Messina gave him an early run to work with on a sharp first inning RBI double, but the inevitable approached.

Too many weapons, too much power for the Georgia offense. And nowhere near enough on the mound for the Gamecocks to stop the bleeding.

The Bulldogs ripped off their sixth and seventh crooked number of the series with five runs apiece in the third and fourth, drifting an early 1-0 lead into a 10-1 laugher which had some fans heading for the exits well before the halfway point of the evening.

Slate Alford’s three-run home run high off the batter’s eye in center field was the first blow, but far from the last. Jones could not miss any bats, allowing 10 hits to the 19 batters he faced and mostly sharp ones. Ringing RBI hits from Paul Toetz and Clayton Chadwick made it 5-1, and that alone was enough to pretty much puncture the balloon for South Carolina.

"We need better from Eli," Kingston said. "And he knows that. We know that, and we have his back through that. But we need more production there."

Only to be followed by a brutal slow trickle of a fourth inning. Gavin Casas and Parker Noland both booted ground balls. Either ended as official errors, but both prolonged the inning. Connor McCreery threw two wild pitches, one of which scored a run. And when Tre Phelps mercifully wrapped up the Georgia scoring with his third home run of the weekend on a three-run shot out to left, that was it. A 10-1 game in the fourth inning, and nothing left to write home about.

Dalton Reeves hit two solo home runs. Tyler Pitzer flashed with a solid 2 ⅓ innings of two-hit relief. Even Will Tippett returned to action for the first time since his Apr. 19 injury and cranked a two-run home run in his first plate appearance back.

But these were all footnotes in another beatdown, slightly cosmetic enhancements to a disastrous evening with postseason implications.

"This team will bounce back," Kingston said. "It always does. It's why we're in such a good position from an RPI standpoint, because we always flush whatever happened today and come out ready to play, especially in game threes all year."

They will try to rescue a game tomorrow, and there is still one more series in Knoxville.

Does it matter at this stage, though? In the two biggest home games of the year, they were dead and buried by the fifth inning. For the fifth SEC game in a row, the starting pitcher did not record an out past the third inning. The path to the magic number of 16 SEC wins now requires winning a series at No. 1 Tennessee, or perhaps sweeping it if tomorrow goes adrift again.

Bounceback or otherwise, the damage is done. This was the low point of the 2024 season.

So far.

