GamecockCentral.com

But, in their time at South Carolina, they haven’t been able to reach their goal of playing for that title in Omaha. But now they’re two wins away from that elusive CWS berth with only Arkansas standing in the way.

Jonah Bride and the rest of South Carolina’s upperclassmen committed to South Carolina off the heels of historic success: four straight Super Regionals, three trips to the College World Series and two national titles.

“I can’t describe it. It’d mean everything,” Bride said. “I can’t describe what it would feel like to win this series. That’s all it is: one series. We’ve won a lot of series this year and that’s what makes it so good.”

They got close in 2016, hosting a Super Regional before losing two games to Oklahoma State that ended their season.

This is uncharted territory for a lot of South Carolina’s roster with only nine players remaining from that 2016 team.

Two of those—Cody Morris and Danny Blair—weren’t even on the active roster for that Super but are making an impact this postseason. Morris pitched a career-high 7.1 innings in a 4-2 win over ECU in the regional while Blair hit .500 and won Regional MVP last weekend.

Now both will get a chance to compete in their first Super Regional this weekend, something they dreamed about growing up and playing travel ball together.

“That’s why I came to Carolina, to play in games like this and win a national title. Me and LT (Tolbert) and Danny Blair have been playing together in travel ball,” Morris said. “That’s what we want to do.”

It’ll be hard to taper emotions in that kind of atmosphere, but head coach Mark Kingston is trying to keep thing as even keel as possible leading up to Saturday’s game one.

The team kept to its standard schedule with weight training Tuesday and practice Wednesday before shipping out Thursday for Fayetteville, just like any other road trip.

“You don’t try to create new slogans or new practice plans. You stay with what’s gotten you here,” Kingston said. “To me, that’s what players want. They want consistency, they want to be in a routine and we won’t change anything about our routine this week.”

But seven weeks ago it was hard to see this team making the postseason, let alone being one of the last teams standing.

They were 20-17 but finished the SEC season going 11-4, the best conference finish in five years, and blazed through the Greenville Regional outscoring teams 20-9 in the process.

“I’m just happy this team’s getting to have this success. Because they could have mailed it in a long time ago and they didn’t. They refused to give in,” Kingston said. “The fact that we’re here now as one of the last 16 teams playing is a great lesson for our team.”