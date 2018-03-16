GamecockCentral.com

It’s nothing new for Wilson and South Carolina, who takes an underdog mentality into to the NCAA Tournament starting Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

There’s nothing that can be done about getting shipped to New York to play Duke, Georgia or UConn if the Gamecocks advance that far.

“We’ll continue to play the underdog role because I don’t think anybody has us cutting down the nets,” head coach Dawn Staley said. “We’ll continue to play that role and focus in on what we need and not get ahead of ourselves.”

For Wilson, being the underdog is something she’s had to get used to, she said, over her record-setting career as a Gamecock.

Minutes before starting preparations for the Gamecocks’ opening-round game against North Carolina A&T, she sat in her locker with keepsakes she’s collected over four seasons: her placard from SEC Media Days, the ceremonial ball for one of the many records she’s shattered so far, to name a few.

All while picking up those awards, she’s felt like the underdog throughout.

“It’s different. It’s something I’ve come accustomed to, and it’s kind of weird,” she said. “We were ranked No. 1 in the nation and still the underdogs. I’ve been the underdog my four years here even accomplishing what we’ve accomplished.”

Wilson, three-time SEC Player of the Year and national champion, admits it can be frustrating at times.

Despite rattling off three top-15 wins to win the SEC Tournament earlier this month, the Gamecocks were still slapped in a region with Duke and Georiga, two teams the Gamecocks had back-and-forth fights with this season, and women’s powerhouse UConn.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow at times because you feel like you’ve proven so much and people still doubt you," Wilson said. "I think it really fuels our fire.”

Regardless of what happens in the future, South Carolina still has to take care of business in the home regional with games against N.C. A&T and, with a win, facing the winner of Cal/Virginia.

It’s a new tournament for the Gamecocks, just a year removed from winning it all, but Staley knows the road to the title starts in Columbia.

“It’s great to say the national championship comes through us,” she said with a smile. “I like that.”