GamecockCentral.com

He said his team was confident and loose, something he wants to see at that time of year. A week later and the Gamecocks, one of the hottest teams in the country, enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed in the ECU regional with that same loose confidence.

GREENVILLE, N.C.—Mark Kingston stood outside the team bus minutes before heading off to Hoover, Alabama for a trip to the SEC Tournament and he was confident.

“If you start to tighten up and do too much that’s when you start to feel the pressure," Kingston said. "When you feel pressure, you don’t apply pressure.”

The Gamecocks are 13-7 in their last 20 games which include five SEC series wins. They played themselves into the tournament after looking dead to rights halfway through conference play.

After that, things started to fall into place and Kingston said the team is playing as well as anyone in the country heading into Friday's game against No. 3 seed Ohio State.

“What I told our team is I didn’t want to get hot, I wanted to get good. I think we’ve done that. I think we became a good team,” Kingston said. “We score runs, we play good defense, we pitch on most days. Sometimes it takes a while to put the pieces into place. Once we did, we started to take off.”

Pitching matchup (South Carolina listed first):

RHP Adam Hill (7-5, 4.08 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Curlis (7-4, 3.81 ERA)

Injury update

TJ Hopkins is still nursing a back injury and, despite taking batting practice Thursday, Kingston says he's "a ways away" from being back fully and it's hard to see him starting a game during this regional. Hopkins has been a defensive substitute the majority of the last three weeks.

Kingston said Ridge Chapman, who's missed the last few weekends with an injury, is able to be used in the regional. He's 4.50 ERA with 1.20 WHIP with a 3.5 strike-to-walk ratio out of the bullpen this season.

Sawyer Bridges, who had some tightness in his outing at the SEC Tournament, should be fine, Kingston said.

Game times

Friday

Game 1: Ohio State vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m. (ESPN 2)

Game 2: UNCW vs. East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, Noon

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Sunday

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, Noon

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

Monday

Game 7 (if necessary): Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 4 p.m.