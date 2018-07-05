GamecockCentral.com

A record 10 players were picked with only two expected to come back to school. The task now for the Gamecocks is to continue maximizing the current roster while keeping and eye to the future.

At the midpoint of the season, it might have been hard to see a school record of draft picks but that’s exactly what happened this year.

“Next year’s roster will be significantly different,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Short term was to maximize the club we had. At the same time we had to take a long term vision of what will 2019 look like, what will 2020 look like, what will 2021 be as we get there?”

The Gamecocks lost a lot of players that produced for them last year but return a core group that has seen a lot of at-bats and a lot of innings.

It starts in the leadoff spot with TJ Hopkins, who has produced when in the lineup but battled nagging injuries over the course of his three-year career.

Hopkins hit .345 in 37 games last season, not getting drafted. He’ll return for his senior season with his main focus on getting healthy.

“His game has evolved to the point where he’s becoming a very good baseball player,” Kingston said. “Now we need to make sure he’s making sure he’s spending a lot of time with the athletic trainers and strength trainers to give him his best chance for health moving forward.”

They also bring back two versatile pieces from this year’s lineup in Jacob Olson and Noah Campbell, both who will feed off each other in 2019.

Olson, who started almost every game in the outfield last year, will be able to play some in the infield with Campbell filling in where Olson’s not. Campbell, who came in as an infielder, played some at second base and primarily in left field his freshman season.

“Those two guys will almost work off each other. They’ll both look in the infield and outfield,” Kingston said. “That gives us some flexibility.”

One of the biggest questions that the team will need to sure up is getting the rotation in line before opening weekend.

They lost two thirds of the rotation that started the last half of the season with Adam Hill and Cody Morris signing professional deals.

Logan Chapman (3-3, 5.85 ERA) started 14 games last year, five as the Friday night pitcher the last half of the season. Carmen Mlodzinski, who started seven games with a 5.52 ERA, is also poised to slide into the starting rotation as well.

Both are freshman and will need to get stronger, Kingston said, to take the next step in their games.

“Strength and condition will be a big part of that. as players get bigger and stronger they get better,” he said. “To me, as they put on good weight and become stronger athletes, I think that benefits them in a variety of ways.”

