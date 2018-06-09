GamecockCentral.com

While waiting their turn to hit, Madison Stokes and Hunter Taylor were playing catch with the bat ring, trying to catch it on the end of their bats while a few players shared jokes in the atmosphere with three of the biggest games of the year loom this weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK.—The pitching machines were humming as clusters of Gamecocks took batting practice Friday at Baum Stadium. The hitter in the cage was focused but a whole extra show was going on beside him.

“We’re in a good place. We’re loose, we’re competitive, but we’re focused,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Any team at this point trying to get to Omaha needs to be loose, competitive and focused. That’s what we are.”

The Gamecocks start Super Regional play against No. 5 national seed Arkansas Saturday night as one of the hottest teams in the country despite looking listless about seven weeks ago.

They rallied from 20-17 record, embracing a loose but fiery style of baseball down the stretch that earned the Gamecocks a tournament berth and regional championship last weekend.

“It’s very special. This is a group I wanted to see get this opportunity,” Kingston said. “This is a really good group of student athletes. To see them play with a chance to get to Omaha, I’m really happy for them.”

There’s no pressure on either team with the Gamecocks playing with house money after that improbable run to end the season.

They act like it on the field, with serious work on the field interrupted by a few smiles and well-timed jokes. It’s worked so far, and the results on the field show it.

“This late in the season,” third baseman Jonah Bride said, “we want to be playing our best baseball.”

Game times (all times EST)

Saturday: 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday: 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday (if necessary): 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Projected pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Saturday: RHP Adam Hill (7-5, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Blaine Knight (11-0, 2.74 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Cody Morris (8-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. LHP Kacey Murphy (8-4, 2.86 ERA)

Monday (if necessary): TBA vs. RHP Isaiah Campbell (4-6, 4.17 ERA)

Injury update:

--TJ Hopkins remains the only lingering injury, and he’s still day-to-day with a back injury. He’ll likely be only able to help in defensive situations late in games.

Scouting Arkansas

The Razorbacks are one of the hottest teams in college baseball, winning seven of their last 10 games and their last 13 at home. The last team to beat Arkansas at Baum Stadium was South Carolina, and it was the only loss in 15 SEC games at home for the Razorbacks.

They’re powered on the mound by Knight, who was picked No. 87 overall, and Murphy, who’s dominated the Gamecocks in two outings this season, the latest in a SEC Tournament win.

They have a team ERA of 3.47 and as a team are hitting .300 with four everyday players hitting over .300.

In their own words

Adam Hill on facing Arkansas’s lineup: “We’re very familiar with them; we’ve seen them quite a few times. They’re obviously a very good team. They can swing it very well. We just have to go out there, say in our approach and attack the zone like we do every week. We just have to attack these guys. They’re great hitters but we can make the pitches to get them out.”

Mark Kingston on what’s changed since the Gamecocks last played in Arkansas: “We’re a better team in every area that you can be evaluated in right now. That’s why I think it’ll be a great series.”

Jonah Bride on the energy at practice Friday: “Today’s about as good as I’ve seen us hit off the pitching machine…it was a good round of BP today. We’ll be excited and confident going into tomorrow.”