GamecockCentral.com

It wasn’t a misprint—no Gamecock was on the All-SEC teams—which just put a bigger chip on the team’s shoulder heading into the NCAA Tournament Friday.

GREENVILLE, N.C.—Justin Row wasn’t concerned about if he was or wasn’t on the All-SEC awards. But, when he scanned and saw that not one of his teammates was honored, that didn’t seem right.

“I feel like Jonah Bride’s the best third baseman in the country and should have been on the defensive team, and he had a great year,” Row said. “Madison Stokes had another great year; I think he’s hitting .350 with 10 bombs. Even Coach Kingston, he did a great job turning this team around. It’s not a chip on just my shoulder, but on the whole team.”

Head coach Mark Kingston echoed that, saying he’d love to see his players get recognized but knows there’s not room to “reward everybody that had a great year.”

While they weren’t recognized, now the Gamecocks (32-24) have to turn their full attention to getting ready for this weekend’s regional.

Playing this late in the year is uncharted territory for the majority of the roster with a lot of younger players without postseason experience.

For Row, a senior who hasn’t played in the NCAA postseason over his career, he’s been waiting for this opportunity since committing to South Carolina.

“I was just excited. I just wanted to be there now,” he said. “I didn’t want to wait a couple days. I know the expectations coming to this school and last year was a big disappointment, not just for me but for the program and I’m just excited to be there this year.”

The Gamecocks, who are playing in the 32rd regional in school history, are no strangers to the tournament but this year’s a little different than the last time they made the field of 64.

They’re traveling for a regional for the first time since 2009, when they were at East Carolina ironically enough.

Unlike the last six regionals the Gamecocks have hosted, they’re not the top seed and not the favorite. That can take a little pressure off a team and keep them focused on the next game and stops them from overlooking an opponent.

“The mentality right now is beat Ohio State on Friday and worry about the rest when it comes," Hunter Taylor said. "Right now we don’t want to look too far ahead. I think two years ago we had a regional and maybe we did do that and we lost to Rhode Island on Friday.”

The Gamecocks start their regional playing No. 3 seed Ohio State at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN 2 with Adam Hill on the mound.

The junior will be tasked with getting off to a good start in postseason play and trying to stop the Gamecocks from having to go through the loser’s bracket, which they did in 2016.

“We lost to Rhode Island and we had to comeback,” LT Tolbert said. “That’s tough. To me, you don’t save anybody. You try to win every game. You have to go beat Ohio State.”